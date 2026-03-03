CenExel Clinical Research Network Expands Capabilities Across Sites Nationwide

DRAPER, Utah, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CenExel, a leading, wholly owned clinical research site network, announced a series of strategic expansions across its Tampa, Denver, Anaheim, Toms River and Atlanta sites, significantly enhancing its capabilities in clinical pharmacology, early phase, central nervous system and metabolic research. Recent investments include new purpose-built facilities, expanded inpatient and outpatient capacities, and enhanced pharmacy and laboratory infrastructure.

"These expansions reflect our continued commitment to delivering high-quality clinical research infrastructure at scale," said Ryan Brooks, Chief Executive Officer at CenExel. "By investing in our investigators, facilities and capabilities, our sponsors and CRO partners will now have expanded access to highly experienced teams and operational excellence nationwide."

Tampa, Florida

Adjacent to the existing CenExel Tampa site, more than 10,000 square feet of dedicated research space has been added, designed to optimize operations and patient flow.

The expanded facility includes:

Five private inpatient rooms, five outpatient exam rooms, and five rating/intake rooms

A dedicated psychedelic dosing room and Schedule I drug storage room

Infusion capabilities

Access to top-rated imaging vendors

Dedicated CNS prescreening and intake space

State-of-the-art pharmacy and laboratory facilities

Full patient kitchen, dining area and common spaces

The site anticipates further expansion into neurology in late 2026, including potential movement disorder and Parkinson's disease research.

Denver, Colorado

In addition to its outpatient facility, CenExel Denver is currently developing a new Phase I inpatient unit slated for completion in June 2026. It will feature 5,300+ square feet of space with an additional 11 inpatient rooms to focus on indications in the neurodegenerative space, including Alzheimer's disease, Huntington's disease and Parkinson's disease.

Anaheim, California

In mid-2025, CenExel Anaheim completed an 8,000-square-foot expansion and added a third full-time Physician Sub-Investigator to further strengthen its clinical leadership team. The addition complements two full-time physician assistants and enhances medical oversight, operational efficiency, and capacity for increasingly complex early-phase studies.

Toms River, New Jersey

CenExel's Toms River site is expanding its clinical footprint and therapeutic capabilities to better serve its aging population. The site has brought local internal medicine physicians as per diem investigators to support metabolic and general health studies.

Additionally, a board-certified obesity medicine specialist has joined the team to lead GLP/GIP and metabolic-focused research initiatives, further strengthening the network's metabolic research portfolio.

Atlanta, Georgia

CenExel's Atlanta location has completed the buildout of dedicated negative pressure exposure rooms, an important capability for sponsors conducting tobacco harm reduction and nicotine-related studies.

The enhancement has already contributed to the award of two new studies, underscoring the network's responsiveness to sponsor needs and therapeutic specialization.

"Our goal is to combine the operational rigor of a centralized network with the therapeutic specialization and patient access of strong local sites," Ryan added. "These investments ensure we remain a trusted partner for sponsors seeking speed, quality, and reliability in clinical development."

