CenExel Experts Speak at CNS Summit 2020 on the Clinical Research Impacts of COVID-19

Robert E. Litman, MD, Founder and Medical Director at CBH Health (Gaithersburg, MD), will participate in the Neuroscience Spotlight Session with a discussion of data in a presentation entitled, "Stress and Coping with the COVID-19 Pandemic: A Survey of Psychiatric Patients at Clinical Trial Sites." Dr. Litman will cover disruptive aspects of the pandemic on psychiatric study populations and report on data analyzed from a survey of 94 trial patients diagnosed with bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, or schizophrenia. The multi-site survey was conducted at CBH Health, Research Centers of America (Hollywood, FL), and Atlanta Center for Medical Research (Atlanta, GA) between June and September 2020.

A second Spotlight Session entitled "Clinical Research in the Era of COVID-19" will feature Elia Acevedo-Diaz, MD, Principal Investigator at CBH Health, and Peter Ventre, MD, Founder of Research Centers of America, in a presentation of patient and research site experiences and observations gathered during the COVID-19 pandemic. One topic will cover how research sites must adapt to maintain patient and employee safety and health, while preparing for potential emergencies. Corey Fowler, Ph.D., Director of Global Clinical Development at Otsuka America Pharmaceutical Inc., will offer the perspective and considerations of a study sponsor.

"Our experience demonstrates that CenExel Centers of Excellence can safely conduct clinical research in the era of COVID-19," said Dr. Ventre. "We have implemented SOPs to address proper screening of volunteers and have adopted procedures to address the psychosocial needs of our study participants."

"CenExel is pleased to contribute meaningful data and insights from our experience conducting clinical trials during this extremely challenging time," said Tom Wardle, CEO of CenExel Clinical Research. "Since March 1, our network of five Centers of Excellence has supported more than 100 studies in over 20 therapeutic areas, screening more than 4,500 patients and enrolling over 3,200. We have seen fewer than 10 cases of COVID-19 among our patients and have implemented operating procedures immediately to protect patients and employees. Our practices and experience should benefit other clinical research facilities and pharmaceutical trial sponsors in reaching their study objectives."

Both Spotlight Sessions will be offered concurrently through the CNS Summit virtual platform at 4:00 PM EDT on Friday, October 30, 2020. For more information on the CNS Summit 2020 registration, agenda and speakers, go to https://cnssummit.org/

Media Contact: [email protected]

About CenExel Clinical Research

CenExel Clinical Research (www.CenexelResearch.com) provides unparalleled medical and scientific support in the design and execution of clinical trials. The attention to detail assures quality, reliable results and has helped CenExel to consistently achieve and exceed patient recruitment goals. CenExel Centers of Excellence have conducted thousands of studies, the variety and complexity of which have resulted in a vast depth of experience and insight for the principal investigators and research staff in each facility. The CenExel Centers of Excellence deliver the engagement, expertise, and results to ensure that their clients achieve their clinical research goals.



SOURCE CenExel Clinical Research

Related Links

https://cenexelresearch.com/

