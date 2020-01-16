CenExel Leads Industry in Psychiatric Studies at Atlanta Center for Medical Research

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CenExel Clinical Research recently strengthened its psychiatric team with the recruitment of Mark N. Lerman, MD, to serve as a principal investigator for phase I-IV studies at the Atlanta Center for Medical Research (ACMR), a CenExel Center of Excellence. ACMR is a well-recognized leader in clinical research and focuses primarily on studies involving central nervous system disorders. Dr. Lerman joins three other principal investigators and six sub-investigators, each with decades of experience.

The physician investigators with specialized focus on psychiatry now include Robert A. Riesenberg, MD, Mahendra Dave, MD, and Mark N. Lerman, MD. With over 40 years of experience spanning more than 1,700 studies, Dr. Riesenberg is ACMR's medical director and serves on the CenExel Psychiatric Advisory Board. Dr. Dave, Distinguished Fellow of the American Psychiatric Association, has over 20 years of clinical trial experience, and has been the lead author on several industry books, including Laboratory Values in Psychiatry Clinical Trials. Dr. Lerman has more than 25 years of experience, almost entirely in psychiatric medical research, conducting over 300 studies. He has also joined CenExel's Psychiatric Advisory Board.

"Recruiting Dr. Mark Lerman to the team makes ACMR even more of a powerhouse in psychiatric medical research," said Eric Riesenberg, CEO of ACMR. "We're excited to build on his amazing background in both psychiatry and the clinical trial field."

"At ACMR, I find myself surrounded by a strong team with a firm devotion to patients and clinical research," said Dr. Lerman. "I'm honored to be a part of such a center of excellence."

In addition to a robust professional staff, ACMR enjoys the largest facility of its kind for private research, specializing in recruiting pediatric, adult, and geriatric psychiatric studies. ACMR also relies on unique facility perks to provide a reliable and consistent psychiatric clinical trial experience.

Media Contact: media@CenexelResearch.com

About CenExel Clinical Research

CenExel Clinical Research (www.CenexelResearch.com) provides unparalleled medical and scientific support in the design and execution of clinical trials. The attention to detail assures quality, reliable results and has helped CenExel to consistently achieve and exceed patient recruitment goals. CenExel Centers of Excellence have conducted thousands of studies, the variety and complexity of which have resulted in depth of experience, insight, and tenure of the principal investigators and research staff in each facility. The CenExel Centers of Excellence deliver the expertise, engagement, and results to ensure that their clients achieve their clinical research goals.

About the Atlanta Center for Medical Research

ACMR (www.acmr.org) is a fully dedicated 100,000 square foot, state-of-the-art research facility. We provide conscientious, recruitment-driven medical research services that are pivotal in the advancement and treatment of illnesses of the central nervous system and other therapeutic areas. Our dedicated and experienced research teams conduct clinical trials with compassion and respect for our research participants. We are a CenExel Center of Excellence, assuring unparalleled patient engagement, staff expertise, and valuable results.

SOURCE CenExel Clinical Research, Inc.

Related Links

https://cenexelresearch.com

