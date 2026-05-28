Cenfire Announces Silicon-Based CF2140 MEMS Switch Platform for Semiconductor Test and Measurement Applications

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cenfire today announced sampling availability of its CF2140 MEMS switch platform, a 4-channel SPST switching solution designed to help semiconductor test organizations reduce switching complexity, improve system density, and lower the cost of test as semiconductor devices become faster, denser, and more complex.

The CF2140 is a 4-channel SPST MEMS switch engineered using a silicon-based switching architecture designed to address limitations commonly associated with traditional electromechanical relays and semiconductor switching technologies. Operating with a true digital 3.3V interface, the CF2140 enables simplified integration without traditional relay driver circuitry while reducing board complexity, thermal load, and overall system overhead.

"As semiconductor complexity continues to increase, the cost and complexity of test are becoming major constraints for the industry," said Seena Partokia, Chief Executive Officer of Cenfire. "The CF2140 was developed to help address that challenge by enabling fast, dense, digitally controlled switching between the DUT and the instrumentation. By reducing the dependence on bulky relay-based switch matrices, Cenfire can help customers simplify test architectures, improve scalability, and lower the cost of test."

The CF2140 is designed for applications including semiconductor automated test equipment, load boards, device interface boards, probe cards, instrumentation systems, and validation platforms where switching speed, signal integrity, isolation, density, and reliability are critical requirements.

Cenfire's MEMS switching technology is engineered to support current and next-generation electronic systems by enabling:

Faster switching performance to improve throughput

True galvanic isolation with near-zero leakage

Simplified digital integration using direct 3.3V control

Reduced board space and thermal load

Higher switching density for compact systems

The CF2140 is currently available for customer evaluations, engineering collaboration, and technical sampling programs. Cenfire is actively working with semiconductor companies and engineering organizations to support technical validation, qualification activities, and future production opportunities.

For more information about the CF2140 or to schedule a technical review with Cenfire's engineering team, visit www.cenfire.com.

About Cenfire

Cenfire designs silicon-based MEMS switching technology for semiconductor test, high-performance electronics, and advanced switching applications. The company has developed the first silicon membrane platform purpose-built for demanding commercial MEMS switching applications. Cenfire's technology combines CMOS-compatible manufacturing, true galvanic isolation, zero-leakage off-state behavior, and conduction through a fully metallic signal path. By replacing legacy metal spring and cantilever architectures with a silicon-based membrane platform, Cenfire enables scalable, high-reliability switching without the fatigue limitations that have historically constrained MEMS relay technologies.

Media Contact: Jesus Cardoso, Head of Marketing, Corporate HQ: 877.405.4775, [email protected]

SOURCE Cenfire