Cengage Faces of Faculty Report Finds the Majority of Higher Ed Instructors Remain Satisfied Despite Challenges

BOSTON, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite ongoing challenges posed by changing student expectations and the rise of artificial intelligence (AI), the Cengage 2024 Faces of Faculty report reveals that a majority (82%) of educators remain satisfied in their roles, with teaching continuing to be their primary source of joy. However, the survey also uncovers a small (11%), yet vocal, minority of faculty who express dissatisfaction, largely driven by perceptions of low pay and inadequate support. Of this dissatisfied group, 78% are considering leaving their teaching positions, with a growing number (70%) considering a move to the private sector.

The survey, which polled 1,355 faculty members across 583 two- and four-year institutions, highlights several key findings. While faculty workdays remain largely unchanged from the previous year, time spent on research has decreased, particularly affecting four-year institution faculty who cite research as a top driver of job satisfaction. Course preparation and student communication now occupy nearly 40% of faculty time, leaving little room for other tasks. Changing student norms around cheating, deadlines, plagiarism and AI use continue to challenge educators, with 46% citing combating plagiarism and cheating as a top concern.

Additional Cengage research1 found that faculty are calling for more institutional support as they strive to adapt to a changing higher education landscape, particularly in areas such as instructional technology. Nearly half (45%) of instructors are now using AI in their work, up from 24% in 2023, with positive sentiment about the technology rising from 28% last year to 49% in 2024. However, 3 in 5 (58%) instructors report not having a generative AI (GenAI) policy in place for students or are unsure about such a policy. This gap demonstrates the need for greater institutional support in helping educators understand, navigate and realize the potential of new technologies, like GenAI.

"Our 2024 Faces of Faculty report paints a nuanced picture of the current state of higher education," said Kimberly Russell, vice president, UX, Market and Product Research at Cengage. "While it's heartening to see that the majority of faculty remain passionate about teaching, we can't ignore the challenges they face. The advent of AI and changing student expectations are reshaping the role of the educator. Institutions can do more to support faculty needs, whether it's adapting to new technologies, addressing academic integrity concerns or finding ways to increase their time spent on research. Striking the right balance between leveraging innovation and enabling faculty to stay focused on educational priorities that matter to them is paramount for faculty satisfaction and student success alike."

Other key findings included:

Faculty workload remains largely unchanged, with teaching occupying roughly 40% of their workday.

95% of satisfied faculty cite teaching as the top driver of job satisfaction, followed by professional autonomy (69%), and advising and mentoring students (56%).

The need to produce creative content to entertain students is cited as faculty's top challenge.

Half (50%) of faculty feel comfortable handling their top challenges alone, using creative means to adapt to the evolving educational landscape.

A disconnect exists between the level of institutional support wanted vs. what is received. One in three faculty (35%) want financial reimbursement to solve top challenges like adapting to new student expectations, producing creative content and maintaining student communication, but only 5% receive it.

Nearly half (44%) of faculty receive emails from their institutions as support, but only 22% say they want this type of assistance.

