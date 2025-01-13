Augmented and mixed reality experiences, underpinned by expertly crafted biomedical illustrations, will help Cengage deepen learner engagement and understanding of the sciences

BOSTON, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cengage Group, a global edtech company, today announced the acquisition of Visible Body, a leader in interactive, 3D models and software for the sciences.

This acquisition enhances Cengage Group's science offerings across its portfolio, providing new mediums and interactive experiences for learners to engage and deepen their understanding of science concepts.

Cengage Group Acquires Visible Body to Enhance Science Offerings

"Cengage Group is committed to helping learners gain the skills and competencies they need to enter the workforce and grow in their careers," said Michael Hansen, CEO, Cengage Group. "The addition of Visible Body enriches our science offerings, providing more hands-on interactivity for students to gain a deeper understanding of the body, which is vital for entering science and medical fields. We believe Visible Body's models give students the opportunity to learn and practice their studies, which ultimately improves engagement and meets the learner where they are in their learning journey."

Visible Body provides highly detailed, anatomically accurate 3D models of the body, which are developed by medical artists with degrees in biomedical illustration. The company offers more than 24,000 visual assets in seven languages, including animations and simulations, formative assessments and flashcards to test understanding. It is used at more than 1,000 institutions and provides a wide range of resources to support educators. Visible Body's immersive experience, including augmented and mixed reality offerings, lowers the barriers of access for real-world learnings in the sciences.

"Since its inception, Visible Body has been laser focused on developing science products that help instructors and students excel," said Visible Body co-founders, CEO Andrew Bowditch and CFO Matthew Bowditch. "We are thrilled to join an organization that shares in our mission, and has the same passion for making learning engaging, accessible and impactful."

The co-founders continued, "Our models align with learning goals and help students master content faster. With Cengage Group, we have the opportunity to leverage the company's scale and expertise in a range of education markets to further our reach and impact."

Visible Body's 3D models and resources will be integrated with Cengage's Higher Ed Anatomy and Physiology textbook by Elizabeth Co this spring, with plans to integrate into additional science courses in both Higher Ed and K-12 later this year. Cengage Group is also evaluating further opportunities to add Visible Body's models across the company's portfolio.

Vicksburg Capital Partners served as exclusive financial advisor to Visible Body on the transaction.

For more information about Cengage Group and its portfolio of businesses, visit cengagegroup.com.

About Cengage Group

Cengage Group, a global education technology company serving millions of learners, provides affordable, quality digital products and services that equip students with the skills and competencies needed to be job ready. For more than 100 years, we have enabled the power and joy of learning with trusted, engaging content, and now, integrated digital platforms. We serve the higher education, workforce skills, secondary education, English language teaching and research markets worldwide. Through our scalable technology, including MindTap and Cengage Unlimited, we support all learners who seek to improve their lives and achieve their dreams through education. Visit us at cengagegroup.com or find us on LinkedIn or X.

About Visible Body

For more than a decade, Visible Body has been working with educators to create interactive 3D anatomy, physiology, and biology products that give instructors the tools they need to help students excel. Visible Body uses a huge visual library—centered around 3D models, animations, and simulations of important processes—to create innovative course content and study tools such as interactive quizzes, virtual dissections, flashcards, and seamless LMS integration. Over a million people use our products across a variety of desktop and mobile devices. Learn more here: www.visiblebody.com

Media Contact:

Emily Featherston, VP, Corporate Communications, Cengage Group

[email protected]

SOURCE Cengage Group