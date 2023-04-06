Cengage Group Addresses Edtech Innovation and Workforce Skills Gaps at ASU+GSV Summit 2023

SAN DIEGO, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

What: Cengage Group, a global edtech company that enables student choice, today announced three executives will be speaking at the 14th annual ASU+GSV Summit. ASU+GSV is a leading education conference that will bring together more than 720 of the world's most innovative edtech companies alongside industry CEOs, investors, education thought leaders, policymakers and more to address education issues and solutions.

Cengage Group leaders speak at ASU+GSV Summit 2023

This year's Summit is titled, "Brave New World," inviting attendees to imagine a new era in which all people have equal access to the future. At the event, Cengage Group will be leading important discussions about workforce skills and developing educational pathways to good jobs, as well as the role of virtual reality and the metaverse in education. View the full list of speakers here .

Cengage will be speaking on the following in-person sessions:

Bringing the Metaverse to Higher Education

Monday, April 17 – 2:50-3:30 PM PT at Coronado E, Level 4

Cengage Group CTO and General Manager of Infosec, Jim Chilton, will join leaders from Morehouse College, Th3 Third Door, Dreamscape Learn and Jobs for the Future to discuss the ways in which virtual worlds and immersive technologies can be used to enhance outcomes and research in higher education.

Alternative Workforce Development Models Are Now Mainstream: Are They Also Financially Sustainable?

Monday, April 17 – 3:00-3:45 PM PT at Regatta C, Level 4

Cengage Work's VP of Corporate Markets, Rya Conrad-Bradshaw will speak on this panel with leaders from Emeritus, IronHack, Tech Elevator and Boston Consulting Group. This session will focus on the rise of alternative workforce development models like Hire-Train-Deploy, Apprenticeship, Bootcamps and Certifications, and how edtech providers are adjusting to reach profitability and prove economies of scale.

Working Hand-in-Hand: Employers Engaging in Higher Ed

Tuesday, April 18 – 10:10-10:50 AM PT at Harbor D, Level 2

Rya Conrad-Bradshaw will be joined by leaders from Simplilearn, Duke University, National Louis University and Wiley on a panel discussing the opportunity employers have to rethink how workers are trained and hired, and how they will need to work more closely with higher education institutions to bring that to reality.

A Capability Crisis: Addressing Skill Shortages for In-Demand Careers

Tuesday, April 18 – 2:30-3:10 PM PT at Harbor D, Level 2

Cengage Group CEO, Michael Hansen, will join moderator, Chris Kibarian, CEO of Lightcast, and leaders from Boston Consulting Group, Chegg, CompTIA and Vocareum, Inc. to discuss how organizations can be innovative and proactive when it comes to upskilling and reskilling workers to solve skills gaps.

Where: ASU+GSV will be held at the Manchester Grand Hyatt, San Diego, California. Panels will be recorded and shared following the conference on the ASU+GSV Summit YouTube channel here.

When: April 17-19, 2023

See here for more information about Cengage Group's presence at the ASU+GSV Summit 2023.

About Cengage Group

With more than 100 years serving learners, Cengage Group is a global edtech company that enables student choice. No matter how, where, when or why someone wants to learn, our portfolio of education businesses supports all students, from middle school through graduate school and skills education, with quality content and technology. Collectively, our three business units – Cengage Academic, Cengage Work and Cengage Select – help millions of students each year in more than 125 countries achieve their education and career goals and lead choice-filled lives. Visit us at www.cengagegroup.com or find us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Cengage Group