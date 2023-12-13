Cengage Group Recognized in Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2023-2024 Corporate Equality Index

News provided by

Cengage Group

13 Dec, 2023, 14:25 ET

With a score of 95, Cengage Group demonstrates strong practices and policies related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality

BOSTON, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cengage Group, a leading global education and technology company, today announced its inclusion in the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation's 2023-2024 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation's foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality.

Continue Reading
Cengage Group Recognized in Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2023-2024 Corporate Equality Index
Cengage Group Recognized in Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2023-2024 Corporate Equality Index

Receiving a score of 95 out of 100, this marks the fourth consecutive year Cengage Group has been included in the CEI. This year's score reflects the company's successful efforts to meet all benefit offering requirements. Additionally, the company is currently developing an LGBTQ+ benefits guide to meet the new requirements introduced in 2023.  

"We are honored to once again be recognized by the HRC because inclusion and equality are at the heart of our organization," said Jeri Herman, Chief People Officer of Cengage Group. "At Cengage Group, our employees and advocates have created a company culture and work environment that encourages authenticity and embraces diversity in every way. We are proud of our commitment to workplace equality and will continue improving our efforts to support our LGBTQ+ employees."

Along with 1,384 major U.S. businesses featured in the CEI, Cengage Group was rated against performance criteria falling under four central pillars:

  • Non-discrimination policies across business entities;
  • Equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families;
  • Supporting an inclusive culture; and,
  • Corporate social responsibility.

Cengage Group advances diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging (DEIB) in many ways, especially through network partnerships and employee resource groups (ERGs). Through Cengage Group's employee-created and -led ERGs, like Pride (representing the LGBTQIA+ community) and Mosaic (representing BIPOC employees), team members can find personal connections and opportunities to promote inclusivity and equality.

"For well over two decades, businesses have played an important role in furthering LGBTQ+ equality by centering employee needs and voices when it comes to workplace inclusion. While there is much more work to be done, year-over-year growth in CEI participation is evidence of a business community that recognizes the responsibility and value in upholding equity and inclusion," said RaShawn Hawkins, Human Rights Campaign Sr. Director of Workplace Equality. "Our goal at the Human Rights Campaign Foundation is to work in a spirit of partnership with companies by providing educational resources and collaborating on ways for businesses to support the LGBTQ+ community at a time when we face unprecedented legislative attacks, heightened anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric, and physical violence. The CEI is an ever-evolving tool – a blueprint that companies can use to show up more effectively in supporting their LGBTQ+ employees and their families."

To learn more about CEI and Cengage Group's recognition, view the full report at www.hrc.org/cei. 

About Cengage Group

With more than 100 years serving learners, Cengage Group is a global edtech company that enables student choice. No matter how, where, when or why someone wants to learn, our portfolio of education businesses supports all students, from middle school through graduate school and skills education, with quality content and technology. Collectively, our three business units – Cengage Academic, Cengage Work and Cengage Select – help millions of students each year in more than 125 countries achieve their education and career goals and lead choice-filled lives. Visit us at  www.cengagegroup.com or find us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About the Human Rights Campaign Foundation

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) people. Through its programs, the HRC Foundation seeks to make transformational change in the everyday lives of LGBTQ+ people, shedding light on inequity and deepening the public's understanding of LGBTQ+ issues, with a clear focus on advancing transgender and racial justice. Its work has transformed the landscape for more than 15 million workers, 11 million students, 1 million clients in the adoption and foster care system and so much more. The HRC Foundation provides direct consultation and technical assistance to institutions and communities, driving the advancement of inclusive policies and practices; it builds the capacity of future leaders and allies through fellowship and training programs; and, with the firm belief that we are stronger working together, it forges partnerships with advocates in the U.S. and around the globe to increase our impact and shape the future of our work.

MEDIA CONTACT
Emily Featherston, Sr. Director, Corporate Communications
[email protected]

SOURCE Cengage Group

Also from this source

Cengage Group Announces First Half Fiscal Year 2024 Results Driven by Strong Second Quarter Performance

Cengage Group Announces First Half Fiscal Year 2024 Results Driven by Strong Second Quarter Performance

Cengage Group, a leading global education and technology company, reported its financial results for the second quarter and first half of Fiscal Year ...
Artificial Intelligence Enters the Workforce: Cengage Group's 2023 Employability Report Exposes New Hiring Trends, Shaky Graduate Confidence

Artificial Intelligence Enters the Workforce: Cengage Group's 2023 Employability Report Exposes New Hiring Trends, Shaky Graduate Confidence

The job landscape has been completely transformed. In response to workplace transitions like The Great Resignation, Quiet Quitting and now the rise...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

Lesbian, Gay & Bisexual

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

Image1

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.