Cengage Named a Cincinnati "Top Workplace" for 2019

"We're honored to be named a Cincinnati top workplace and I believe our strong culture plays a big part in our success," said Michael Hansen, CEO, Cengage. "As a company focused on learners, we value transparency and collaboration, and together we've proven we can accomplish great things for our customers and education as a whole."

Cengage is the largest U.S.-based provider of teaching and learning materials serving all levels of education – K20 through adult learning. The company's 5,000 employees live in and contribute to local communities across the U.S. and around the globe. In addition to this Top Workplace recognition, the company has also been named a Glassdoor "Best Place to Work in 2019," and Cengage CEO Michael Hansen was named a Glassdoor Top CEO in 2018.

The company recently launched Cengage Unlimited, the first all-access digital subscription for college course materials. Cengage Unlimited offers access to more than 22,000 digital course materials, including eBooks, online homework access codes and study guides. The subscription significantly reduces the cost of course materials and increases access to quality learning for students. One million Cengage Unlimited subscriptions have been sold this academic year and college students have saved $60 million.

With more than 50 open positions in Mason and Independence combined, Cengage is looking to grow its team. The company offers competitive and meaningful benefits to align with its culture, including robust learning and development opportunities, 12 weeks of paid parental leave for mothers and fathers, wellness programs, matching gifts and volunteer opportunities that allow employees to support the communities where they live and work. Learn more about current job opportunities here: https://www.cengage.com/careers.

Cengage is the education and technology company built for learners. As the largest US-based provider of teaching and learning materials for higher education, we offer valuable options at affordable price points. Our industry-leading initiatives include Cengage Unlimited, the first-of-its-kind all-access digital subscription service. We embrace innovation to create learning experiences that build confidence and momentum toward the future students want. Headquartered in Boston, Cengage also serves K-12, library and workforce training markets around the world. Visit us at www.cengage.com or find us on Facebook or Twitter.

