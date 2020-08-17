Cengage Offers Free Online Learning Tutorials for Cengage Unlimited Subscribers

"Many students who had intended to take classes in-person had a difficult experience with online learning this spring when campuses closed and learning quickly moved online," said Fernando Bleichmar, EVP and General Manager of Higher Education and Skills, Cengage. "Online learning can be intimidating and many students worry if they can be successful in an online environment. They are also worried if they can afford their education because of the financial impact of the pandemic. Cengage Unlimited helps by giving students the flexibility they need, along with affordable access to quality learning with supports to be successful in any environment."

The "Change How You Learn" tutorials provide quick skills-based learning activities for successful online or hybrid learning. Some of the topics covered include:

"Best Practices for Online Learning"

Teaches students to evaluate strengths so they can tailor online learning best practices to fit their style.

"The Challenges of Online Courses"

Students can gain awareness of the challenges faced when taking an online course in order to understand the need for discipline and identify methods to succeed in the online learning environment.

"Tips for Online Test Taking"

Helps students take charge of their online testing experience by presenting strategies for before, during and after the test.

"Connecting with Your Peers"

With remote learning making it hard for students to connect with their peers, this tutorial looks specifically at approaches to connect with peers through online classes.

Students actively looking for a job or currently working can also access "Changing How You Work Tutorials" in the "Career Success Tips" section of their Cengage Unlimited dashboard to find helpful tips to prepare them for the global shift to remote working including tutorials like these:

"How to Do a Video Interview"

Student's next job interview is likely to take place online, so it is imperative they learn to present themselves to a prospective employer in front of the camera.

"Working Remotely"

Student employees can learn how to evaluate their strengths and what makes them most productive during remote work in order to tailor best practices to fit their style.

Beyond academic support, students can also find support for Self-Care, including guided meditations, exercise demonstrations, and tutorials about "Managing Feelings of Loneliness" and "Maintaining Social Connections."

A Cengage Unlimited subscription includes additional college success and career support activities to help with things like time management, financial literacy, studying techniques, health/wellness and resume building.

Since Cengage Unlimited launched in August 2018, more than 2.2 million subscribers have saved more than $200 million.

For more information on offerings within Cengage Unlimited, visit https://www.cengage.com/unlimited/ or https://www.cengage.com/unlimited/instructor/

