Cengage Receives Top Customer Service Award for Excellence in Supporting Students and Educators

BOSTON, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Edtech provider Cengage announced today that it has again received the NorthFace Scoreboard "Top Customer Support Award" from the Customer Relationship Management Institute (CRMI). The award is based solely on customer feedback and recognizes organizations whose exemplary service to their customers is consistently reflected in their customer satisfaction survey results.

"We are delighted to be recognized for the sixth consecutive year as Northface Scoreboard Award recipients for excellence in customer service," said Dawn Gerrain, Senior Vice President, Cengage Academic Service Experience. "Our Cengage Service Experience team works hard to create a differentiated service experience that strengthens our position as one of the most trustworthy enablers in education. This award affirms those efforts."

One of the aspects that differentiates the Cengage Service Experience team is the belief that great customer service is not just about a transaction: it is about addressing customers' concerns with empathy and creating an unexpected personal connection. 

Some of the other unique features of the Cengage service experience include:

  • Virtual Office Hours: partnering with our sales team to deliver start of the semester Zoom sessions that address purchase, onboarding, and platform specific questions and issues in real time with our learners and educators.
  • Transparency: proactively sharing how our platforms are performing via techcheck.cengage.com so customers can monitor if a platform is experiencing an issue.
  • Expanded support channels: meeting our customers where they want to connect with us; including phone, web-created case, live and automated chat and through our social media handle (@CengageHelp)
  • Quality self-service materials and support: through our community support site, support.cengage.com, customers can find a wide range of curated content from video tutorials, user guides and other resources including hundreds of self-serve articles based on commonly asked questions.

Each year, CRMI reviews customer satisfaction survey results from over 500 companies to determine winners. Companies must achieve a customer satisfaction rating of 4.0+ out of a possible 5.0 score over a 12-month period. On average, less than 50 organizations end up meeting criteria to receive the award.

About Cengage and National Geographic Learning
Cengage and National Geographic Learning, part of Cengage Group's portfolio of education businesses, provide education content and technology to support the learning goals of more than 12M digital learners, from middle school to graduate school, at more than 20,000 institutions globally. Our trusted content, reliable platforms, unique Cengage Unlimited subscription, and award-winning customer support teams make it easy for instructors to choose us year-after-year. For more information visit www.cengage.com or ngl.cengage.com.

