Cengage Selects Chegg To Deliver Cengage Unlimited's Free Rental Program

"We expect a significant increase in the number of new rental customers as a result of Cengage Unlimited's free rental program. By working together with Chegg – a long standing partner with one of the strongest student brands in education– we can ensure a positive and seamless student experience while quickly accelerating operations," said Todd Markson, Chief Strategy Officer, Cengage. "Working with Chegg will enable us to focus our efforts on delivering affordable access to high quality digital learning to a greater number of students. At the same time, this partnership allows us to maintain our high customer service standards with all customers."

"We are delighted to expand our partnership with Cengage for Cengage Unlimited books, in addition to our offering each Cengage Unlimited customer a free month of access to our Learning Services, including our flagship Chegg Study," said Nathan Schultz, Chief Learning Officer at Chegg. "We are thrilled Cengage has elected to deepen our relationship and together, we will continue to drive more value to students and truly enhance their academic outcomes."

Beginning in August, if a Cengage Unlimited subscriber wants a print rental, this will be fulfilled by Chegg. Cengage Unlimited rental customers will be directed to a Chegg representative for support. The award-winning Cengage customer service team will focus on the expected increase in volume overall from Cengage Unlimited subscription purchases and related (non-rental) questions. Cengage will continue to directly handle non-Cengage Unlimited rentals.

