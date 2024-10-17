Cengage Work Announces 18 Courses Recommended for College Credit by the American Council on Education

Allied Health, Education, IT / Cyber and Business courses recommended based on course design, delivery, breadth of content and assessments

BOSTON, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cengage Work, the skills training business of global edtech company Cengage Group, today announced 18 of its most popular Advanced Career Training (ACT) ed2go courses have received American Council on Education (ACE) credit recommendations. A division of Cengage Work, ed2go partners with colleges and universities to offer online courses and career training to help individuals achieve their career goals.

ACE evaluates educational courses for college-level credit for courses and examinations taken outside traditional degree programs. For more than 30 years, colleges and universities have trusted ACE to provide reliable course equivalency information to facilitate their decisions to award academic credit.

"Ed2go is committed to delivering accessible, high-quality education in line with the needs of today's learners, helping them succeed in advancing their careers and achieving their professional goals," said Rya Conrad-Bradshaw, SVP, Cengage Work and General Manager, ed2go and Ready to Hire. "Every course we submitted – 18 in total – received ACE recommendations and this is a testament to our commitment to learning. Moving forward, we will continue expanding the number of ed2go courses that are ACE recommended to provide students with various pathways to degree learning and certifications, in line with in-demand careers."

As part of the ACE Learning Evaluation process, ACE's independent faculty reviewers recommended credit based on the breadth of content, learning objective based course design, assessments that reflect rigorous knowledge testing and seamless, intuitive course delivery within the Learning Management System.

Courses across ed2go's Allied Health, Education, IT / Cyber and Business programs received ACE recommendations ranging from about three to 15 credit hours. Each course either achieved a designation for associate degree coursework or vocational coursework focused on core skills related to specialized careers. Receiving ACE credit recommendations opens new pathways for ed2go learners to earn college credit for prior learning, accelerating their educational journey and reducing the time and cost associated with obtaining a degree.

"ACE credit recommendations equip learners who have completed innovative training through Cengage Work and ed2go with the credentials they need to thrive in today's workforce," said Sarah Cunningham, executive director, One Dupont Ventures, American Council on Education. "This underscores ACE's dedication to advancing various pathways to learning and certification."

The ACE credit recommendations are in line with Cengage Work's commitment to learner success by providing high-quality courses and educational materials. As highlighted in its recent learner outcomes report, Cengage Work courses have a 90% completion rate, well above the industry averages of 50-70%, empowering learners to achieve their career-related goals.

Learn more and see a complete listing of the courses available on the Cengage Work ed2go page on the ACE National Guide website.

About Cengage Work

Cengage Work, part of Cengage Group, provides flexible, affordable online courses and programs to help adults rapidly gain the skills needed to be job ready. Our programs have already helped more than 3.5M people develop new skills, and this year more than 250,000 people will access Cengage Work products and services to gain employable skills, complete required training or pursue a new skillset in high demand fields such as allied health and cybersecurity. To learn more about Cengage Work, visit cengagework.com.

About ACE

ACE is a membership organization that leads higher education with a united vision for the future, galvanizing our members to make change and collaborating across the sector to design solutions for today's challenges, serve the needs of a diverse student population, and shape effective public policy. As the major coordinating body for the nation's colleges and universities, our strength lies in our diverse membership of colleges and universities, related associations, and other organizations in America and abroad. ACE is the only major higher education association to represent all types of U.S. accredited, degree-granting colleges and universities. For more information, please visit www.acenet.edu.

