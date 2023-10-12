Cengage Work Drives Employability for Learners in Outcomes Report

Strong Course Completion, Certification Exam Pass Rates and Employment Benefits Provide Positive ROI for Learners in Industries with Critical Talent Needs

BOSTON, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Most U.S. post-secondary learners enroll with employability as their main goal, so it is vital that the education programs they are investing in help deliver on that goal and provide a clear return on their investment (ROI). Cengage Work, the skills training business of global edtech company Cengage Group, today released its inaugural learner outcomes report which details specific outcomes related to course completion rates, certification exam pass rates and employment outcomes for learners.

Cengage Work learners realize positive outcomes from their education.

"A college degree is an important path to economic mobility, but it cannot be the only path," said Michael Hansen, CEO, Cengage Group. "Learners today want options, they want multiple education pathways to develop job-ready skills, but, most importantly, they want to feel confident that their education will help them achieve their career goals. We are committed to helping learners reach their goals and we are holding ourselves accountable to that commitment with this outcomes report."

Cengage Work provides more than 2,500 flexible, affordable online courses and programs to help adults gain skills in high-demand fields such as healthcare, cybersecurity, building and construction trades and other industries facing severe talent shortages. By working directly with employers and a network of over 1,600 academic institutions and more than 150 workforce agency partners, Cengage Work programs help learners develop relevant skills and earn industry-recognized certifications that are applicable to local jobs and relevant nationally. Each year, more than 250,000 learners gain employability skills with Cengage Work products.

The majority of Cengage Work learners realize positive outcomes from their education. Key outcomes include:

83% of Cengage Work learners completed courses

of Cengage Work learners completed courses 85% of Cengage Work learners rated courses with high satisfaction

of Cengage Work learners rated courses with high satisfaction 90% of Cengage Work learners who sat for certification exams passed and earned an industry recognized credential

of Cengage Work learners who sat for certification exams passed and earned an industry recognized credential 83% of Cengage Work learners reported a personal or career benefit.

of Cengage Work learners reported a personal or career benefit. 36% of Cengage Work learners reported a meaningful change in employment: new job, promotion, team or role change

of Cengage Work learners reported a meaningful change in employment: new job, promotion, team or role change 32% average income growth three-years post course completion for Cengage Work learners Driven by changes in income, Cengage Work learners experience a positive ROI within two years of completing their course, on average.

average income growth three-years post course completion for Cengage Work learners

Cengage Work learners in the high-demand fields of allied health and cybersecurity, which both face talent shortages, are also experiencing positive outcomes:

Allied Health Cybersecurity



• 91% of Cengage Work allied health learners completed courses • 82% of Cengage Work cybersecurity learners completed courses • 89% of Cengage Work allied health learners who sat for certification exams passed • 92% of Cengage Work cybersecurity learners who sat for certification exams passed • 39% of Cengage Work allied health learners reported a meaningful change in employment: new job, promotion, team or role change • 30% of Cengage Work cybersecurity learners reported a meaningful change in employment: new job, promotion, team or role change

"Many industries vital to our well-being and economy are facing steep talent shortages that can't be solved with traditional education programs alone," said Rya Conrad-Bradshaw, Vice President of Corporate Markets at Cengage Work. "We are training thousands of new workers in these industries and are having a positive impact on those learners' lives while narrowing the talent gap. We are proud of this impact for learners as we partner with leading employers and organizations to upskill their workforce and fill talent pipelines."

To learn more and download "Outcomes Matter: A Review of Learner Results in Cengage Work Education and Training Programs" visit www.cengagework.com/learner-outcomes-2023/.

About Cengage Work

Cengage Work, part of Cengage Group, provides flexible, affordable online courses and programs to help adults rapidly gain the skills needed to be job ready. Our programs have already helped more than 3.5M people develop new skills, and this year more than 250,000 people will access Cengage Work products and services to gain employable skills, complete required training or pursue a new skillset in high demand fields such as allied health and cybersecurity. To learn more about Cengage Work, visit cengagework.com.

Media Contact:

Kristina Massari, Cengage Group

[email protected]

SOURCE Cengage Work, part of Cengage Group