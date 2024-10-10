Cengage Work Report Confirms High Course Completion Rates, Strong Approach to Skills-Based Learning

Career-aligned course work, flexible course delivery, technology tools and educational support motivate learners to complete Cengage Work programs

BOSTON, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cengage Work, the skills training business of global edtech company Cengage Group, today released the second edition of its learner outcomes report, which found 90% of learners enrolled in a Cengage Work course completed it, far above the industry averages of 50-70%. This report is a continuation of the company's commitment to transparently measure educational outcomes and gather valuable feedback from learners, ensuring its offerings align with students' needs.

"At Cengage Work, we're dedicated to helping learners achieve their goals, whether it's pursuing a new career, gaining new skills or advancing in their current role. Our commitment to continuous improvement and learner success is demonstrated in the high course completion rates in this year's report," said Rya Conrad-Bradshaw, SVP, Cengage Work and General Manager, ed2go and Ready to Hire. "By focusing on quality course delivery, we're helping learners take the next step in their career journey. To continue empowering learners to make well-informed education decisions, the learning community must hold itself accountable by measuring education outcomes."

Cengage Work partners with over 1,800 academic institutions and 200 workforce agencies to provide flexible, affordable education programs that deliver impactful outcomes for both learners and businesses. By openly publishing completion rates, career-related outcomes and incorporating feedback from learners, Cengage Work has valuable insight on how to evolve its learning experiences to better support learners to maintain employability throughout their careers.

In addition to high completion rates across all courses, the Cengage Work learner outcomes report found the number was even higher in Peer Support (Health & Fitness) (98.1%), Medical Terminology (97.1%) and Certified Electronic Health Records (97.1%). The fastest growing Cengage Work occupations are Information Security Analysts (33% growth rate), Physical Therapist Assistants (25%), Occupational Therapy Assistants (22%), Financial Examiners (21%) and Home Health and Professional Care Aid (21%).

An analysis of the best-performing Cengage Work courses revealed that programs offering career-aligned course work, flexible course delivery, technology tools, like the Cengage Work ed2go and Infosec platforms, and educational support achieved the highest completion rates.

"We are dedicated to providing a flexible educational experience that supports learners throughout their entire program, even when unexpected challenges arise," Conrad-Bradshaw continued. "As a global leader in workforce education, we aim to continue exceeding national completion averages by collaborating with our education and workforce partners to ensure every learner succeeds."

To learn more and download "Demystifying Completion Rates for Cengage Work Learners" visit cengagework.com/learner-outcomes. To review findings from the first edition of this report, "Outcomes Matter: A Review of Learner Results in Cengage Work Education and Training Programs" click here.

About Cengage Work

Cengage Work, part of Cengage Group, provides flexible, affordable online courses and programs to help adults rapidly gain the skills needed to be job ready. Our programs have already helped more than 3.5M people develop new skills, and this year more than 250,000 people will access Cengage Work products and services to gain employable skills, complete required training or pursue a new skillset in high demand fields such as allied health and cybersecurity. To learn more about Cengage Work, visit cengagework.com .

