CenLand launches CenHomes, a technological platform of real estate, aimed at international customers and investors

Furthermore, in order to create new experiences and optimize searching process for users at CenHomes, this website is integrated with the key technologies of Industrial Revolution 4.0 such as AI, Bigdata, etc. to help exploit information, record market trends, and give 24/7 support to valued customers.

One prominent achievement by this website is the virtual reality (VR) technology to produce lively visual experiences for international customers and investors. The real 3D images of every project as well as its neighborhood is directly taken from reality and enclosed with real estate information.

In addition to technologies, CenHomes also makes definitely significant investment in human resources. The professional consultants are always there to support international customers and investors in dealing with legal procedures, and making quick accurate transactions as well.

According to Mr. Le Xuan Nga, General Director of CenHomes, "CenHomes has made a plan to globalize the system of real estate marketing and distribution. This plan will help many international customers and investors well understand market trends, find it easier to search and transact real estate in Vietnam. Moreover, via a prestigious intermediary like CenHomes, international customers and investors can easily sell their real property or make it hired when they don't need to use it any more".

CenHomes is a new realty business platform, developed by CenLand - one of the leading realty enterprises in Vietnam. This platform is a combination between the modern technologies, expert knowledge of the market, and the absolute desire for customers' best experiences. By the message "New style of real estate transactions", CenHomes would like to change customers' mindset, help them switch from traditional passive transactions to easier and more active ones.

In the world, there are many countries who have been proactive in applying e-commerce to real estate transactions, and gained optimistic achievements. Some typical ones are Rightmove in the UK, Zillow in the USA, or PropertyGuru in Asian countries such as Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, etc. Such organizations have completely changed the transaction habit of local people, become a useful tool to help international investors easily learn about and transact real estate at these countries.

In Vietnam, CenHomes is a pioneer e-commerce platform of real estate that keeps up with the above trend to thoroughly solve hardships for international customers and investors when they invest in Vietnam's real properties, encourage them to learn about the local market and boost investment activities.

On May 10, 2019, CenHomes will make its official debut in Vietnam through an exhibition of real estate technologies in Ha Noi. At the show, customers are not only updated with the latest trends of real estate market, but they can also directly experience new innovations in real estate transactions from CenHomes.

