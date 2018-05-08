Cennarium Launches Performing Arts Cultural Exchange Initiative Between China and U.S.

NEW YORK, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cennarium, one of the largest subscription streaming services for theatrical productions, is using its streaming platform to provide a means for performers, producers and theatrical companies in the U.S. and China to exchange content, collaborate on productions and share best practices. The initiative was established to bring the performing arts communities in China and the U.S. closer together and facilitate an exchange of ideas, creativity, and methods. Cennarium is also bringing the program to students and faculty at colleges, universities, libraries and other institutions where the platform can be used for research and educational purposes.

As part of the initiative, Cennarium will be providing access to its platform to the Lotus Lee Foundation, a nonprofit organization based in New York that bridges art and technology to encourage the cultural exchange between China and the U.S. through theater and education. The organization aims to enhance the voices of emerging artists and young professionals in the Asian community.

The Lotus Lee Foundation will be using Cennarium as part of its Travel Fellowship Program, which is designed to stimulate an in-depth discussion on the future development of theater and the performing arts industry. As part of the program, students and young professionals will research and report on the performing arts from different perspectives including business models, market expansion, art, and technology integration and cross-cultural communication. The fellowship will provide recipients an opportunity to explore the theater industry in Shanghai firsthand and deepen their insights on the future of the international performing arts industry. More information can be found at https://www.lotus-lee.foundation/lotus-lee-travel-fellowship.

"Audiences around the world have come to rely on Cennarium to access great performances from a variety of countries including China," said Themis Gomes, CEO of Cennarium America Inc. "It's also important we use this platform for the benefit of the international performing arts community and educational institutions by encouraging and facilitating the exchange of indigenous content, ideas and research."

Cennarium America Inc. is a producer, licensor and online platform for theatrical content, offering subscribers a wide selection of performances from around the world in high-definition encompassing a variety of genres including drama, dance, comedy, music, and opera. The company is headquartered in New York and has offices in France and Brazil. More information is available at www.Cennarium.com, on Twitter (@cennarium), Instagram (@CennariumUSA) and Facebook (/CennariumUSA).

