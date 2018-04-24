Cennarium to Release New Selection of Theatrical Productions From Across the Globe on Performing Arts Streaming Platform

NEW YORK, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cennarium, one of the largest subscription streaming services for theatrical productions, will release seven titles for on-demand streaming in high-definition. The productions represent a wide variety of performing arts content, encompassing opera, dance, drama and musicals from countries including Italy, Germany, Spain, Austria and others.

The titles, which will be released by Cennarium today, are:

"Teatro Real: Wagner: Das Liebesverbot" (Opera, Spain): Das Liebesverbot is one of Wagner's earliest operas. In this new co-production of the Teatro Real Madrid, the Royal Opera House Covent Garden of London and the Teatro Colón of Buenos Aires, we watch Isabella as she strives to free her brother from a cruel death penalty and the city of Palermo from the puritanical, joy-forsaking rule of a German bureaucrat.

"Casse-Noisette" (Dance, Italy): Tchaikovsky's "The Nutcracker" is one of the best known and most loved pieces of the composer, the music of which has inspired many choreographers to tell the colorful Christmas fairytale. This adaptation from the Orchestra del Teatro La Fenice in Venice, Italy, is certain to be one of the most revered versions.

"Are You Ready for Dance" (Dance, various countries): This series of dancer and choreographer portraits gives the viewer a glimpse behind the stages. Each episode follows them during rehearsals and shows the performance on stage. Several interviews enlighten the intentions of the choreographers and their working process.

"Dracula, The Musical" (Musical, Argentina): For the sake of his true love, the world's most famous vampire sacrifices his immortality; which we find in the unforgettable creation of the most successful pair in Argentinean musicals named after him: Dracula. Macabre and passionate, the historical creature pierces us with its signature intensity through the camera lens.

"Enter Achilles" (Dance, Austria): Adapted especially for video and filmed on location, "Enter Achilles" is unsettling and powerful. Charting dangerous emotional ground in movement that is both innovative and revealing, Lloyd Newson's dance theatre work explores masculinity. It is set in a shabby British pub, a testosterone-laden place where manliness is impregnable.

"Footwork & Fugues" (Documentary, Germany): The Flying Steps, four times World Champions in breakdance, are one of the most successful urban dance crews in the world. This documentary shows the beginnings of the successful Flying Bach project, including interviews with the dancers, behind-the-scenes materials and rehearsal footage.

"Keep the Flame: The Choreographer Martin Schläpfer" (Documentary, Germany): Martin Schläpfer is one of the most important dance creators in Europe at present. "Keep the Flame" is an intimate portrait of the passionate artist and the private person Martin Schläpfer and illustrates on many levels how and why dance is so much more than just art for the initiated.

Audiences are increasingly consuming their favorite entertainment on computers, laptops, tablets and smartphones. Everything from music, movies, television, sports and books are widely available to download or stream for easy viewing from anywhere at any time, however, the performing arts are not yet as readily available. Cennarium is working to make the performing arts more accessible, affordable and available to audiences around the world on a digital platform. A subscription to Cennarium is $9.97 per month or $95.64 annually for unlimited access, with a 10-day free trial available.

Cennarium America Inc. is a producer, licensor and online platform for theatrical content, offering subscribers a wide selection of performances from around the world in high-definition encompassing a variety of genres including drama, dance, comedy, music and opera. The company is headquartered in New York and has offices in France and Brazil. More information is available at www.Cennarium.com, on Twitter (@cennarium), Instagram (@CennariumUSA) and Facebook (CennariumUSA).

Contact: Steve Honig, The Honig Company, LLC, 818-986-4300, press@honigllc.com

Related Links

Cennarium

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cennarium-to-release-new-selection-of-theatrical-productions-from-across-the-globe-on-performing-arts-streaming-platform-300635594.html

SOURCE Cennarium America Inc.

Related Links

http://www.cennarium.com

