Cennox introduces the new Lincsafe DEPOSIT portfolio of Smart Safes to revolutionize the retail sector

News provided by

Cennox

02 Oct, 2023, 12:00 ET

ATLANTA, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cennox, a global provider of end-to-end services to the retail and banking industries, is proud to announce the launch of the highly anticipated Lincsafe DEPOSIT smart safe portfolio to the North American markets. This collection of cutting-edge solutions will provide cash accepting merchants with a family of payment solutions designed to drive point of sale and back-office cash management efficiencies.

Offered initially in MINI, PRO and DUO variants, with further modular options, the new Lincsafe DEPOSIT portfolio consists of scalable, secure, fast and robust in-store smart safe devices and a secure functionally rich software infrastructure to manage the devices and the cash operations they support.  The technology has been optimized for the needs of the North American market based on feedback from leading world-class retailers and cash processors, while leveraging a proven, global platform, innovative design and efficient, modern manufacturing and quality assurance techniques, resulting in a benefit-rich and reliable solution delivered at a compelling price point.  

"The launch of the new Lincsafe portfolio into North America signals a sizeable step change at Cennox, and a positive addition for our retail customers. Following the acquisitions of the FireKing Security Business in 2021 and Lincsafe in 2022, the combination of these two organizations, merging their strengths and capabilities with Cennox, has allowed us to develop a dynamic portfolio that better delivers on the needs of our customers. We are excited to launch the first wave of this advanced range that goes above and beyond the services currently available to retailers of all sizes and operations.  Through a focus on innovation, modern processes and a competitive price point this range, being the first of many, is sure to positively disrupt the market". Siôn Roberts, Group Chief Marketing Officer, Cennox.

The Smart Safes within the Lincsafe DEPOSIT range offer retailers an unparalleled level of functionality within a sleek new design and larger touchscreen interface. The devices are equipped with the latest software platform providing cloud-based visibility and real-time monitoring.  Leveraging a strong pedigree in distributed, remote device support and maintenance programs, the new Lincsafe Smart Safe portfolio from Cennox connects better functionality with greater cost return. 

"Our goal is to empower retailers with industry-leading solutions that address their pain points and help them thrive in an ever-evolving market. With the enhanced additions of the Lincsafe portfolio, we're pleased to bring great, new, competitive, and much needed choice to retailers through solutions that will unlock new levels of efficiency, security, and customer convenience. Having these new devices on display at the NACS conference in Atlanta from 4th to 6th October, will give our customers early hands-on access to see and explore these new solutions. " Mychal Kempt, Group Chief Revenue Officer, Cennox.

SOURCE Cennox

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.