CenoStar and XG Sciences Partner to Deliver Graphene-Enhanced Concrete

LANSING, Mich., Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- XG Sciences, Inc., a market leader in the design and manufacture of graphene nanoplatelets and advanced materials containing graphene nanoplatelets, announced today the signing of a distribution agreement with CenoStar, a global provider of functional fillers. Under the agreement, CenoStar will leverage its knowledge and market channel in various end-use markets for cement additives in the distribution of XG Sciences' XG Concrete™, an additive with demonstrated performance in extending lifetime and strength in cement through reduced moisture absorption, crack propagation and gas permeability while increasing resistance to acid attack and freeze-thaw performance. XG Concrete is another example of XG Sciences' graphene nanoplatelets bringing advanced material design to a large global market.

First isolated and characterized in 2004, graphene is a single layer of carbon atoms configured in an atomic-scale honeycomb lattice. Among many noted properties, monolayer graphene is harder than diamonds, lighter than steel but significantly stronger, and conducts electricity better than copper. Graphene nanoplatelets are particles consisting of multiple layers of graphene. Graphene nanoplatelets have unique capabilities for energy storage, thermal conductivity, electrical conductivity, barrier properties, lubricity and the ability to impart physical property improvements when incorporated into plastics, metals or other matrices.

"Commercial demand for graphene is growing rapidly. This agreement allows both parties to leverage their strengths and bring improved performance to new and existing applications in the cement market – it's an ideal combination of complimentary capabilities. XG Sciences brings advanced materials expertise through its graphene nanoplatelet technology and their use in XG Concrete, delivering improved performance and ease of adoption in cementitious applications. CenoStar brings in-depth expertise in understanding the needs of the concrete industry. We can advise our customers how to best leverage the performance of XG Concrete in meeting their unique performance requirements and deliver a better product to their end users," said Roger Foster, CEO, CenoStar.

"We are pleased to announce this relationship," said Bamidele Ali, Chief Commercial Officer. "CenoStar has extensive know-how in the concrete market and is well positioned to help their customers leverage the power of graphene to deliver on improved performance in important end-use markets."

About XG Sciences, Inc.

XG Sciences, formed in 2006, specializes in utilizing graphene nanoplatelets to formulate advanced materials that amplify the performance of products across numerous industries. High-performance materials have been shipped to over 1,000 organizations in 47 countries. Test results have shown enhancements in manufacturing processability and improvements in mechanical, thermal, electrical, and barrier properties for many base materials. For more information please visit www.xgsciences.com.

About CenoStar Corporation

Established in 2006, CenoStar is a privately held company with experts focused on the environmentally sustainable utilization of functional fillers for use in oil well drilling, ceramics, plastics, paint, coatings, building products, and electromagnetic interference. CenoStar strives to deliver quality, consistency and dependability. Visit www.cenostar.com.

If you would like more information, please contact:

Jocelyn Hoffman

XG Sciences Inc.

Director of Marketing

j.hoffman@xgsciences.com

+1 (773) 859-8449

SOURCE XG Sciences, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.xgsciences.com

