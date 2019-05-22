Cenote™ Tequila Establishes First Ever World Paloma Day, Celebrated Annually on May 22nd

NEW YORK, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Cenote™ Tequila announces the launch of the World Paloma Day, the world's first holiday dedicated to the paloma cocktail, to be celebrated globally on May 22. The refreshing cocktail made with blanco tequila, grapefruit soda and fresh lime juice has taken Mexico by storm, surpassing the margarita as the most popular cocktail in the country.

Boasting vibrant flavors and citrus notes, the Paloma phenomenon has steadily been making its presence known across the U.S. with more and more consumers opting for a Paloma as their drink of choice leading into summer. The classic version can be served with a spicy twist or in a spritz and all three variations are perfect for pool parties, BBQs, beach vacations, and signature drinks at weddings, reunions and other summertime events.

"The paloma is my favorite cocktail to make and to drink because of its versatility," said Mark Daoust, Agave Ambassador for Stoli Group's Cenote Tequila and Se Busca Mezcal. "The bright notes of Cenote Blanco mixed with the vivacious flavors of grapefruit and fresh lime combine to check all the boxes for a drink worthy of having its very own holiday. I'm looking forward to seeing it become the cocktail of summer."

Consumers can celebrate World Paloma Day on May 22 by using #CenoteTequila and #WorldPalomaDay on social media channels. They can learn more about the cocktail and explore "tequila with a soul" at www.tequilacenote.com or by following @CenoteTequila on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter. Bars and restaurants across the U.S. will be serving palomas all summer long. To enjoy the classic version at home, simply mix 2 oz. Cenote Blanco, ½ oz. fresh lime juice, grapefruit soda, to top, and garnish with either a lime wedge or a grapefruit wedge.

