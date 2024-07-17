CENSAI gives investors unprecedented insights into real estate markets

ARLINGTON, Va., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CENSAI, a new brand of location analytics, has recently launched. Pronounced "sensei," the platform taps into the largest population and migration database, consisting of more than 270 million adult consumers. CENSAI leverages advanced machine-learning and algorithmic models to deliver the industry's most precise location insights for real estate investors.

CENSAI's extensive database has been amassing intelligence for over 15 years and refreshes every quarter. Customers benefit from virtually real-time insights such as population inflows and outflows, net migration, and hundreds of demographic data points — even at the zip code and building level.

"This is not census data," said Devin Boesen, owner. "We're talking about millions of rows of raw data insights about individuals. CENSAI has the bandwidth to analyze that data and make it meaningful for decision-makers. It's a powerful tool designed for real estate investment and corporate finance spaces."

According to Boesen, the platform's most popular feature is the look-alike search. During a customer's evaluation of a specific market, CENSAI identifies look-alikes, or markets that share similar characteristics.

Another feature is the Investability Index, which differentiates between hot and cold markets by observing trends in population, income, housing demand, and crime rate. CENSAI uses historical migration data to predict what any given location will look like up to four quarters in advance.

"CENSAI is arriving at a perfect time for investors," said Boesen. "Rental rates have increased nearly 30% since the pandemic. Today it's cheaper for the average American to rent than to buy a comparable home in most counties. Knowing where to put capital is essential."

The platform is being marketed to real estate investors and analysts, but personal investors have also shown interest in CENSAI's capabilities and ROI potential.

"The response has been enthusiastic among early adopters," said Jon Liggett, head of data partnerships. "Nobody has experienced this level of predictive capability or data granularity before. We're excited to see how CENSAI transforms the approach to investment strategy."

CENSAI currently offers a 7-day free trial, as well as raw data options for more granular precision. For continued access, customers may purchase a monthly or annual subscription plan.

About CENSAI

At CENSAI, we focus on helping real estate investment professionals identify opportunities in markets across the U.S. Our platform offers the industry's most up-to-date population migration insights, individual-level data, and accurate predictive models. To discover more, visit censaianalytics.com.

