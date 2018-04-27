Censeo+Advance Names Kyle Armbrester As Chief Executive Officer

DALLAS, April 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Censeo+Advance, a leading technology-enabled payor services provider with a focus on enabling high quality value-based care, today announced the appointment of Kyle Armbrester as Chief Executive Officer.

Armbrester joins Censeo+Advance after more than seven years at athenahealth, a leading provider of network-enabled services for hospital and ambulatory clients nationwide, where he most recently served as Senior Vice President and Chief Product Officer managing athenahealth's product strategy, product development, and service operations both domestically and internationally. During Armbrester's tenure at athenahealth, he drove significant new market expansion, ramped up its mobile-centric product offerings, and improved automation and efficiency across the company. Prior to athenahealth, Armbrester had a career as an entrepreneur and operator in enterprise software. Armbrester is a graduate of Harvard University and holds an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School.

"We're excited to bring Kyle on board," said Kevin McNamara, the current CEO of Censeo+Advance. "He is an experienced and dedicated leader who knows what it takes to drive a leading healthcare business that marries services, technology, and superior quality of care. Censeo+Advance has many exciting developments underway, and I look forward to seeing Kyle lead our next chapter." Mr. McNamara will continue to serve as a member of the Board of Directors of Censeo+Advance.

"Kyle has demonstrated impressive operational, technological and cultural leadership at athenahealth," said Matt Holt, a Managing Director at New Mountain Capital and a Board Member of Censeo+Advance. "His skill sets and entrepreneurial drive will help Censeo+Advance further its mission to support health plans in delivering better care to their membership while paving the way for continued expansion of our tech-enabled platform into the home." Vignesh Aier, another New Mountain Managing Director and Censeo+Advance Board member, added, "We are delighted to welcome Kyle and look forward to his leadership as Censeo+Advance enters its next stage of growth."

"I look forward to working with the management team to continue Censeo+Advance's impressive growth trajectory," commented Kyle Armbrester. "I deeply value the Company's commitment to high quality care, innovation, and operational excellence, and I am excited about the numerous opportunities to expand services and creatively apply technology to enable the continued growth of the platform."

About Censeo+Advance

Censeo+Advance is a leading provider of technology-enabled payor services, focused on providing chronic care management services and in-home health assessments to Medicare Advantage plans. It was created in December 2017 via the merger of CenseoHealth and Advance Health, in partnership with New Mountain Capital. The combined company's chronic care management programs focus on a health plan's highest acuity members (aged, blind and disabled members as well as dual eligible populations). The combined company also deploys a network of physicians and nurse practitioners to complete in-home health assessments for members of health plans nationwide. These health assessments create a detailed medical record that allow health plans to close gaps in medical care, identify opportunities to better manage members' care, and receive appropriate reimbursement for the member. These capabilities position the combined company to be a leader in delivering value based care that drives high quality clinical outcomes at a lower cost. For more information on Censeo+Advance, please visit: https://www.censeohealth.com/ and http://www.advancehealth.com/ .

About New Mountain Capital

New Mountain Capital is Censeo+Advance's capital partner and is a New York based investment firm that emphasizes business building and growth as it pursues long-term capital appreciation. The firm currently manages private equity, public equity, and credit funds with approximately $22 billion in aggregate capital commitments. New Mountain seeks out what it believes to be the highest quality growth leaders in carefully selected industry sectors and then works intensively with management to build the value of these companies. For more information on New Mountain Capital, please visit:

www.newmountaincapital.com .

