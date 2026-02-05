Censia AI Adds Peter M. Fasolo to Board, Strengthening the Workforce Intelligence Layer for Enterprise Transformation

Former Johnson & Johnson CHRO joins as Censia becomes the system of intelligence powering capability, workforce planning, and org design decisions

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Censia AI, the enterprise workforce system of intelligence, announced today the appointment of Peter M. Fasolo to its Board of Directors. Fasolo brings decades of experience leading global talent strategy and organizational transformation and will help guide Censia's mission to make workforce decisions faster, more precise, and continuously adaptive.

Censia AI helps leaders map current capabilities, infer adjacencies, and forecast role and skill demand, turning workforce data into actionable recommendations inside existing HR workflows.

Fasolo previously served as Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer at Johnson & Johnson, where he led global talent strategy across one of the world's largest and most complex enterprises. In that role, he partnered closely with executive leadership and the board of directors on succession, compensation, and organizational effectiveness.

"Peter brings a rare combination of operator experience and board-level perspective," said Joanna Riley, co-founder and CEO of Censia. "He's led workforce decisions where the cost of being wrong is massive—succession, capability shifts, operating model change. That's exactly why we're building Censia as the system of intelligence for the workforce: to turn talent data into clear, defensible decisions."

Fasolo currently serves as director of the Human Resources Policy Institute and as a professor of practice in management and organizations at Boston University's Questrom School of Business. He is also an executive fellow at Harvard Business School and serves in governance roles, including as a trustee of Tufts University and a member of the board of directors of the National Academy of Human Resources. Fasolo's experience strengthens Censia's focus on enterprise-grade governance, trust, and adoption in workforce intelligence. He has also advised growth-stage and private equity-backed companies for leading private equity firms.

"Workforce intelligence is becoming core infrastructure for how organizations adapt and compete," Fasolo said. "Censia is building a continuously live decision layer that helps leaders understand today's capabilities, anticipate what comes next, and design organizations that can keep pace with change."

About Censia AI

Censia AI is the workforce system of intelligence. We transform fragmented skills, capabilities, and talent data into decision-ready signals leaders can use to plan, redeploy, and build capabilities at scale. Embedded in leading HR ecosystems—including Workday—Censia AI helps organizations understand current capacity, predict emerging demand, and activate the workforce through capability-based planning and internal mobility. Censia AI is built for enterprise requirements, security, governance, and explainability, so leaders can trust the outputs. Censia, Inc. operates in the market as Censia AI. (http://censia.com)

