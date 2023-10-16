Censia AI Talent Intelligence welcomes former Zoom, SAP, and Google Executive as President

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, in a strategic move set to redefine the future of AI in the HRTech industry, Censia, the leading talent intelligence platform, announces the appointment of Greg Tomb as its President. Greg brings more than two decades of experience as a software and cloud industry leader with a successful track record of driving growth for disruptive organizations.

Greg currently serves as a board director of Pure Storage® (NYSE: PSTG) and AlertEnterprise. Before joining Censia, Greg served as President of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) and has an unmatched career with additional previous roles, including VP of Sales, Google Workspace, Security, and Geo Enterprise, and as President of several divisions at SAP, including Global Cloud Sales, SAP SuccessFactors, and SAP North America.

Known for his transformative leadership and track record of pioneering and scaling Human Resources (HR) technology solutions, Greg will shape Censia's next chapter as the AI Enterprise Talent Intelligence leader. His extensive knowledge in enterprise SaaS makes this collaboration a testament to Censia's ability to revolutionize how enterprises harness the power of data and AI to make the most intelligent people decisions. He will lead the go-to-market and customer-facing efforts for Censia's talent intelligence platform, generative AI talent search, executive talent solutions, talent management, and workforce planning solutions.

"In an era where talent determines the difference between incremental growth and market dominance, bringing Greg on board is a monumental stride towards our technology becoming an indispensable solution for enterprises worldwide," says Joanna Riley, CEO and Co-founder of Censia. "Greg's unparalleled expertise in leading and scaling technology disruptors will rapidly accelerate our growth, further establishing Censia as the definitive AI operating system for all things talent and sculpting a future where talent intelligence isn't just an enterprise tool but a competitive differentiator.

"The global recruiting market reached $761.6 Billion this year. Every year, companies spend millions to hire and manage their talent. Censia's innovations are a true game changer for companies of all sizes and are poised to disrupt the entire market." says Greg Tomb. "Throughout my career, I have seen the impact that talent systems can have on every organization. AI has become a critical imperative, and with Censia, it dramatically changes every company's ability to thrive in this ever-changing environment."

Censia Talent Intelligence is an AI-driven talent platform that enables intelligent, predictive, data-informed decision-making across all HR functions. It is the first in its class to systematically and uniquely categorize the world's vast reservoir of talent data, spanning individuals, companies, skills, and industries. Censia has amassed proprietary data sets on trillions of data points in the field of talent to train its AI models and allow companies to understand the performance, experiences, capabilities, and potential of hundreds of millions of professionals. Censia's platform enables organizations to source, engage, and develop truly transformative talent, offering multidimensional search models for optimal candidate discovery, executive search efficacy improvement of over 60%, and unmatched workforce planning and market landscape tools.

About Censia:
Censia is a leader in transformative talent development, providing organizations with an AI-driven talent intelligence platform that revolutionizes how businesses source, engage and develop talent. Censia is renowned for its groundbreaking AI-driven talent intelligence platform, recognized by Fast Company Magazine as one of the Most Innovative Companies in Data Science (2023) and a World Changing Idea (2022). Censia's solutions deliver superior recruiting, workforce planning and analytics, and executive solutions, helping organizations unlock their full potential through the power of their people.

