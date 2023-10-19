Censia Honored by Goldman Sachs for Entrepreneurship; Joanna Riley, CEO Among the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs at 2023 Builders and Innovators Summit

News provided by

Censia

19 Oct, 2023, 08:55 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) recognized Censia Talent Intelligence's CEO, Joanna Riley, as one of the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2023 at its Builders and Innovators Summit in Healdsburg, California.

Goldman Sachs selected Riley from a pool of candidates across various industries for the two-day event. Riley is a seasoned entrepreneur, advocate, and mentor for diversity in technology. She has successfully led multiple companies through both public and private exits. She founded Censia to revolutionize the way enterprise companies hire talent. Its AI platform is a true system of intelligence for enterprises, predictively matching the most in-demand individuals with opportunities at scale.

"I am honored to receive this recognition on behalf of my incredible team at Censia. From day one, our journey has been driven by the aspiration to build recruiting and talent management AI ethically for the betterment of every company globally. To be acknowledged by Goldman Sachs amidst such remarkable entrepreneurs is not just an honor for me, but a tribute to the trust placed in us by our partners, investors, customers, and most importantly, our dedicated team. As we stand on this platform, we're invigorated to drive forward, championing innovation that has the power to shape the future of enterprises globally," says Riley.

"We are delighted to recognize Joanna as one of the most exceptional entrepreneurs of 2023," said David Solomon, Chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs. "Like all the members of this year's cohort, Joanna has been a visionary in her field, driving innovation and reshaping markets. We are eager to use Goldman's convening power to bring these dynamic leaders together and learn from their insights."

Besides honoring standout entrepreneurs, the Summit offers general sessions and clinics led by experienced entrepreneurs, academics, business leaders, and resident scholars.

About Censia
Censia leads in Talent Intelligence with its AI-driven platform that transforms how businesses source, engage, and nurture talent. Recognized by Fast Company Magazine as one of the Most Innovative Companies in Data Science (2023) and a World Changing Idea (2022), Censia's platform promotes intelligent, predictive, data-informed decisions across all HR functions. What sets Censia apart is its data. With proprietary datasets spanning trillions of data points on people, companies, and industries, Censia has tailored its AI models to comprehend the multifaceted intricacies of every individual, team, and organization. Through Censia's robust APIs, companies can harness their workforce's full potential in record time.

About Goldman Sachs
Goldman Sachs is a premier global financial institution, offering a comprehensive range of financial services to a vast and varied client base, including corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals. Established in 1869, the firm's headquarters is in New York, with offices in all key financial hubs worldwide.

SOURCE Censia

News Releases in Similar Topics

