CENSIA Raises $21m in Series A Funding to Bring Bias-free Intelligence to Human Capital Management

Censia was built on the belief that unconscious bias in talent decisions is affecting billions of highly capable people around the world from getting opportunities they deserve, contributing to the talent shortage, and impacting organizations' bottom line.

"How we recruit, hire and promote is uninformed, subjective and manual. Censia is changing that by democratizing talent information around the world," said Joanna Riley, CEO and Co-founder at Censia. "By building a Talent Intelligence Platform that contextualizes billions of data points on public and proprietary data, Censia enables enterprises to make bias-free data-driven people decisions. It is a win-win for business and humanity."

The Censia Talent Intelligence Platform applies AI and machine learning to talent data enabling Talent Acquisition and HR professionals with continuous, extensive and actionable insights delivered as a headless solution via API. Censia currently integrates with many leading HR systems, including Workday, iCIMs, SAP SuccessFactors, Recruiter.com, Jobvite, Greenhouse, Phenom, Lever and Smart Recruiter and recently launched a developer resources site for their API offering.

"We are in the trenches of a dramatic shift in human capital management across the globe," said James Taylor, Managing Partner at Marbruck Investments. "We've financed multiple exciting and industry redefining companies over the past year, and invested in Censia because their API-first approach enables organizations to enhance and extend each stage of the talent lifecycle with the right intel to make smarter decisions more efficiently in hiring, talent management and strategic workforce planning no matter the makeup of their HR stack."

Censia grew over 10x through the course of 2020 which has continued into 2021, as rapid and dramatic shifts in the talent market forced companies to rethink how they source and manage talent. Digital transformation was hurled forward by seven years, according to a McKinsey study, and the need for new and in-demand digital skillsets increased exponentially. Pandemic-related unemployment has combined with post-pandemic employee mass migration as an Achiever's report suggests up to 52% of employees intend to seek a new job in 2021. The result, hiring teams have become overwhelmed with incoming applications amidst a growing talent shortage and an increased focus on candidate diversity. HR leaders are increasingly turning to technology to provide a solution.

"The need for Talent Intelligence technology in the current market landscape is overwhelming," said Ullas Naik, Founder and General Partner of Streamlined Ventures, "Teams need a way to do more with less, increase their productivity, and stay on top of new and emerging skills. Censia is poised to provide huge value for businesses guiding them with data needed to accomplish that and more."

Censia helps enterprises recruit, develop and retain a high-quality, diverse workforce and forecast future talent needs to scale quickly, enable innovation and improve operational excellence for a fraction of the time and cost it takes today. For more information, visit www.censia.com .

Based in Sydney, Marbruck Investments is one of Australia's largest and most active open-ended venture investors. Leveraging its intellectual capital, network of like-minded partner investors, and deep operational experience, they source, invest, and provide ongoing guidance to early/growth stage technology companies. Notable investments include Trax, GeoComply, HouseCanary, Wire, Kea and Sidecar Health.

Based in Palo Alto, CA Streamlined Ventures is a seed-stage investment firm that has invested in over 150 companies including DoorDash, AppLovin, Rappi, Voyager, EasyPost, TubiTV, Bolt, OpenGov and Forge Global.



