Censia's newest release provides the first AI-driven Talent Search and expands AI-Powered Recruiting capabilities

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Censia, transforming the $700B recruiting and talent management sector with AI Talent Intelligence, unveils the latest innovative AI-powered products: Conversational Talent Search LLM, Automatic Candidate Screening and Sourcing, and Targeted Search. Censia is revolutionizing the automated talent landscape with state-of-the-art AI technology, creating a positive disruption in the industry.

Conversational Talent Search LLM - As the leader in multidimensional talent search, Censia has advanced the experience to be completely conversational, allowing users to ask detailed questions and get context-aware responses. Establishing an industry defining benchmark and optimizing talent management practices.

Automatic Candidate Screening and Sourcing - Censia's AI technology is setting a remarkable precedent in the industry, transforming the sector in a way that allows for seamless integration into leading ATS applications without the need for users to familiarize themselves with new third-party systems. This breakthrough streamlines and enhances talent processes and empowers organizations to find the world's best talent effortlessly.

Targeted Search - Censia's latest Search Algorithms are designed to tackle the most challenging queries recruiters face. For instance, 'Find me CFOs in SaaS companies who have taken a company public'.

"Since its inception, Censia has been at the forefront of innovating AI applications in recruitment and workforce planning. The introduction of these new technologies marks a significant milestone in our journey towards universalizing AI tools," states Greg Tomb, President of Censia. "Now, they are readily available and user-friendly for everyone, whether beginners or experts, regardless of their preferred system. Our approach prioritizes the highest data privacy standards, assuring you that your company's confidential information remains protected and undisclosed."

"As a customer, we are excited with the expansion of Censia's enhanced AI capabilities," states Ales Koblizek, Cielo Talent. "This technology will play a pivotal role in keeping Cielo at the forefront of transforming the talent industry."

"Our focus has always been on pioneering technological advancements," remarks Burges Karkaria, Chief Technology Officer at Censia. "The launch of Conversational Talent Search LLM, Native Integration, and Targeted Search is a testament to our team's dedication and expertise in driving the future of digital solutions."

Censia Talent Intelligence is an AI-driven talent platform that enables intelligent, predictive, data-informed decision-making across all HR functions. It is the first in its class to categorize the world's reservoir of talent data, spanning individuals, companies, skills, and industries.

For more product information or a demo, please visit www.censia.com.

SOURCE Censia