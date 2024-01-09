Censia's newest release provides the first AI-driven Talent Search and expands AI-Powered Recruiting capabilities

News provided by

Censia

09 Jan, 2024, 13:49 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Censia, transforming the $700B recruiting and talent management sector with AI Talent Intelligence, unveils the latest innovative AI-powered products: Conversational Talent Search LLM, Automatic Candidate Screening and Sourcing, and Targeted Search. Censia is revolutionizing the automated talent landscape with state-of-the-art AI technology, creating a positive disruption in the industry.

Conversational Talent Search LLM - As the leader in multidimensional talent search, Censia has advanced the experience to be completely conversational, allowing users to ask detailed questions and get context-aware responses. Establishing an industry defining benchmark and optimizing talent management practices.

Automatic Candidate Screening and Sourcing - Censia's AI technology is setting a remarkable precedent in the industry, transforming the sector in a way that allows for seamless integration into leading ATS applications without the need for users to familiarize themselves with new third-party systems. This breakthrough streamlines and enhances talent processes and empowers organizations to find the world's best talent effortlessly. 

Targeted Search - Censia's latest Search Algorithms are designed to tackle the most challenging queries recruiters face. For instance, 'Find me CFOs in SaaS companies who have taken a company public'.

"Since its inception, Censia has been at the forefront of innovating AI applications in recruitment and workforce planning. The introduction of these new technologies marks a significant milestone in our journey towards universalizing AI tools," states Greg Tomb, President of Censia. "Now, they are readily available and user-friendly for everyone, whether beginners or experts, regardless of their preferred system. Our approach prioritizes the highest data privacy standards, assuring you that your company's confidential information remains protected and undisclosed."

"As a customer, we are excited with the expansion of Censia's enhanced AI capabilities," states Ales Koblizek, Cielo Talent. "This technology will play a pivotal role in keeping Cielo at the forefront of transforming the talent industry."

"Our focus has always been on pioneering technological advancements," remarks Burges Karkaria, Chief Technology Officer at Censia. "The launch of Conversational Talent Search LLM, Native Integration, and Targeted Search is a testament to our team's dedication and expertise in driving the future of digital solutions."

Censia Talent Intelligence is an AI-driven talent platform that enables intelligent, predictive, data-informed decision-making across all HR functions. It is the first in its class to categorize the world's reservoir of talent data, spanning individuals, companies, skills, and industries.

For more product information or a demo, please visit www.censia.com.

SOURCE Censia

Also from this source

Censia Honored by Goldman Sachs for Entrepreneurship; Joanna Riley, CEO Among the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs at 2023 Builders and Innovators Summit

Censia Honored by Goldman Sachs for Entrepreneurship; Joanna Riley, CEO Among the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs at 2023 Builders and Innovators Summit

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) recognized Censia Talent Intelligence's CEO, Joanna Riley, as one of the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2023 at its...
Censia AI Talent Intelligence welcomes former Zoom, SAP, and Google Executive as President

Censia AI Talent Intelligence welcomes former Zoom, SAP, and Google Executive as President

Today, in a strategic move set to redefine the future of AI in the HRTech industry, Censia, the leading talent intelligence platform, announces the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.