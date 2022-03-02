Censinet Selected by the American Hospital Association as the Preferred Cybersecurity Provider for Cyber Firm Risk Management and Information Governance

BOSTON, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Censinet, a leading provider of risk management solutions for healthcare, today announced its selection by the American Hospital Association (AHA) as an AHA Preferred Cybersecurity Provider for two critical risk management categories in healthcare: Cyber Firm Risk Management and Information Governance; and Cyber Risk Assessments, Privacy, and HIPAA Compliance. Following a strict evaluation and due diligence process, the AHA selected Censinet RiskOps as an excellent solution for both service categories to help hospitals and health systems as they develop and implement their cyber security strategies.

As a Preferred Cybersecurity Provider, Censinet's flagship risk management solution, Censinet RiskOps™, is offered at an attractive pre-negotiated discount to the AHA membership of nearly 5,000 hospitals, healthcare systems, networks, other providers of care, and 43,000 individuals.

In healthcare, cyber risk is a patient safety risk. Censinet RiskOps is the first and only risk management platform purpose-built for healthcare and designed to reduce risks to patient data, patient safety, and patient care. Implemented at several of the top health systems globally, Censinet RiskOps covers more healthcare-specific risk workflows and requirements than any other solution available today. These workflows enable risk management of global clinical and business-critical vendors, third-party software, hardware, professional services, medical devices, research conducted by institutional review boards (IRB), general suppliers, consumer health mobile applications, affiliated practices, internally-developed software applications, as well as enterprise risk, governance, and compliance programs.

"AHA members will benefit from the unmatched performance and effectiveness of Censinet RiskOps," stated Ed Gaudet, CEO and Founder of Censinet. "It will help mitigate the cybersecurity talent shortage. Our solution sets the bar for overall system productivity and efficiency, enabling CIOs and CISOs to expand their risk coverage significantly and visibility with fewer resources. On behalf of the more than 28,000 healthcare providers, vendors, and products that Censinet serves today, we are honored to have been selected as an AHA Preferred Cybersecurity Provider."

"Over the past two years, the healthcare industry has suffered more cyber attacks impacting patient care than ever before," said John Riggi, national advisor for cybersecurity and risk at the AHA. "Based on reputation, customer satisfaction, and healthcare leadership, we selected Censinet for specific services because they met the extremely high standards we set for our Preferred Cybersecurity Providers - we welcome Censinet to the AHA Preferred Cybersecurity Provider program."

The AHA created the Preferred Cybersecurity Provider (APCP) Program in early 2021 to meet the urgent cybersecurity needs of its members. With a continued increase in the number of breaches reported by the Department of Health and Human Services Office for Civil rights (HHS OCR) and surge in ransomware attacks on health care delivery organizations, risks to care delivery and patient safety are at an all-time high. The APCP Program assists AHA members by directing them to firms such as Censinet that provide exceptional value in terms of both pricing and the quality and effectiveness of cybersecurity services.

