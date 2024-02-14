Censo solves $200BN plus problem for the crypto space with launch of seed phrase management protocol

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Censo introduces a cutting-edge seed phrase management protocol to combat the over $200 billion in crypto losses due to seed phrase mismanagement. By leveraging zero-knowledge authentication and strong encryption, Censo offers unparalleled security, ensuring users' digital assets remain accessible and secure.

The Censo Seed Phrase Manager, available for download now is a free, fully audited, and open-source tool, that empowers web3 users to securely store, manage, and access their seed phrases. It supports multiple levels of protection, including hardware, timelocks, biometrics, and trusted approvers, ensuring users' are the only ones who can access their most valuable digital records through strong encryption and zk-authentication. This initiative underscores Censo's commitment to privacy, security, and user control in the digital asset space.

Moreover, Censo has released an SDK to enable developers and communities to contribute to securing seed phrases, signifying a move towards a more decentralized, user-focused digital ecosystem. Plans to introduce legacy features will further enhance the manager, facilitating the transfer of digital assets to users' next of kin in dire circumstances.

The Censo Seed Phrase Manager is now available for free on the App Store and Play Store. This release marks a significant milestone in Censo's journey towards making crypto management more secure, accessible, and user-friendly.

In the second half of 2024, Censo will launch the Censo Chain, migrating its backend and encrypted data to achieve complete decentralization. This app chain will specialize in seed phrase and private material management, offering benefits such as data storage integrity, on-chain policy management, and strong authentication with anonymity.

Censo will soon introduce a points and referral system within its app, rewarding early users and supporters for contributing to its vision of enhancing crypto security and usability.

Led by a team of seasoned professionals including Andrew Lawrence (CEO), Charlie Walden (CTO), and Dr. Brett Falk (CSA), Censo leverages their extensive experience in fintech, technology commercialization, and cryptography to offer innovative digital asset management solutions. The team's background in transforming derivative markets and public tech company launches provides a solid foundation for Censo's mission to secure users most valuable digital records.

