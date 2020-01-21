Census Bureau Reduces Multiracial Population, Says Project RACE

SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY, Calif., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States Census Bureau has chosen to exclude the multiracial group from the 2020 Census by giving false instructions to biracial people who call or email the bureau for direction on how to fill out their census forms. They also have excluded the group from all marketing and advertising material, unlike they have done for every other racial and ethnic group. If a multiracial person does not fill in their census forms correctly, we lose the biracial/multiracial number, which could result in loss of benefits and funding.

Project RACE (Reclassify All Children Equally), is the national organization representing the multiracial population for the last 30 years. Susan Graham, president of Project RACE and author of Born Biracial: How One Mother Took on Race in America said, "We have attempted to resolve this issue for the past six months with Census Bureau personnel, including Director Steven Dillingham. The issue remains unresolved and will produce an inaccurate 2020 Census."

According to Pew Research, there are almost seven million multiracial people in the United States. The multiracial population won the right to be counted on government forms by the OMB in 1997, although proper instructions—which include checking two or more race boxes—are key to counting everyone accurately.

See our 2020 Census Video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v72NslaIFNs

