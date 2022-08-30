Census Now Available on EU Servers, Ensuring GDPR Compliance

Establishing European data residency is part of Census's commitment to data handling best practices and meeting the latest security and privacy standards

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Census , the leading reverse ETL platform that syncs customer data from data warehouses to key business tools, today announced that customers can now choose to process all their data within the European Union (EU). Census's reverse ETL (extract, transform, load) platform is now hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS) eu-central-1 in Frankfurt so European customers can comply with the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

GDPR guidelines stipulate where and how vendors must store data to meet EU privacy standards. By establishing data residency in the EU, Census provides customers with the option to keep all their data within EU borders, including during all Census data workflows, as required by GDPR privacy guidelines.

"Data security and privacy are incredibly important to Census and our customers. We never store your data to provide our service, so you can be confident that your data is always safe and secure," said Boris Jabes, CEO of Census. "By adding an EU-based server, we help European customers ensure their data remains compliant with GDPR's data residency regulations."

Census consistently follows best practices regarding data security, including encryption for data in transit and data at rest. Census data procedures meet or exceed all compliance requirements outlined in the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and SOC2 Type II certifications.

Conforming to the latest privacy and security standards is critical for any type of data handling, especially reverse ETL workflows. For example, Census powers personalized customer experiences by syncing customer attributes from data sources into customer relationship management (CRM) and marketing automation platforms. Choosing a reverse ETL vendor that processes data securely is critical.

Census is currently assisting customers that wish to migrate services to EU-specific infrastructure. For more information, visit Census's announcement .

