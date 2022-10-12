Census Opens East Coast Office in New York City

Census opens second office in Manhattan to accommodate rapid company growth

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Census , the leading reverse ETL platform that syncs customer data from data warehouses to key business tools, today announced the opening of a new east coast office at 199 West 24th Street in New York City. The opening of a New York office is in response to Census's rapid team and customer growth in 2022.

The New York office is the second Census location, including the company's San Francisco headquarters. Census has seen explosive sales growth, adding 53 new customers in the first quarter and 269 in the second quarter of 2022, including companies such as AXS, Customer.io, Apollo.io, SKIMS, Beam Dental, InVision, Rho, Quit Genius, Catalyst, bit.ly, billie, and more.

The company has also more than doubled the number of employees this year to 74, including the addition of a new head of partnerships, a new head of customer service, and a new head of talent. Census is actively recruiting new team members for both the San Francisco and New York offices, as well as hiring remote workers across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

"We're excited to better support our growing team, customers, and community in the eastern US with this new NYC office," said Census CEO Boris Jabes. "NYC is a vibrant, multi-national city that brings us closer to our existing east-coast customers, as well as the next big market for the company: Europe. We're looking forward to connecting with this new community of marketing and data professionals, as well as bringing our in-person event programming to the east coast and EMEA."

Census's Reverse ETL solution makes it easy for data teams to seamlessly sync data from their warehouse to the business tools marketing and other revenue teams rely on. Rather than syncing data from A to B with brittle DIY integrations (or a messy pile of app-to-app integrations), Census customers can access their data from a single location, ensuring data is always up to date and giving users across all business teams a single source of truth. Census works at scale and automatically syncs with popular cloud applications, such as Marketo, Oracle, Salesforce, HubSpot, Google ads, Facebook ads, and dozens of others.

For more information on Census's reverse ETL product, visit www.getcensus.com. To see all open positions the company is currently hiring for, visit www.getcensus.com/careers.

About Census

Census turns data warehouses into a hub for marketing and business operations, empowering everyone with trustworthy and actionable data. With its reverse ETL (extract, transfer, and load) tool, data teams can validate and publish analytics directly into all their applications in real time. Hundreds of companies like Canva, Figma, Loom, and Notion use Census to sync billions of records to empower their customer success, sales, and marketing teams. Census is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Insight Partners, Sequoia, and Tiger Global. For more information, visit www.getcensus.com or follow @census on Twitter.

