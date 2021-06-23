Census Reverse ETL Platform Achieves SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance

SAN FRANCISCO, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Census ( www.getcensus.com ), the operational analytics platform that syncs cloud data with all your business applications, today announced that its reverse ETL platform has been certified to meet the American Institute of CPAs SOC 2 Type 2 standard by Sensiba San Filippo, a leading accounting firm. Meeting the SOC 2 Type 2 standard demonstrates Census's data-bridging technology delivers the same customer data security as the business application endpoints it supports.

AICPA SOC 2 defines the criteria for managing customer data based on the five trust principles: security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. SOC 2 Type 2 reports specifically detail operational effectiveness for service organizations. Census's reverse ETL solution provides a secure means of proactively publishing customer data from the data repository to third-party applications such as Salesforce, HubSpot, Marketo, and Zendesk. With SOC 2 Type 2 compliance, customers can feel certain their data is secure through the last mile of their data stack.

"We built Census to be secure by design," said Bradley Buda, co-founder, and head of security for Census. "Before we wrote a single line of code, we asked ourselves how can we protect and secure our customers' data by not having to store it? This made passing the SOC 2 certification process easier because security has, and always will be, part of our software design process."

Census was developed to provide users with a single, accurate view of customer data throughout the organization. Where most business applications have to retrieve customer data, Census proactively populates commonly used business applications with data stored in a cloud data warehouse. As a reverse ETL solution, Census automatically extracts, validates, and sends data to the applications that need it, ensuring that users get one common source of truth that is always up to date to manage customer interactions and operations. Best of all,Census integrates with most marketing, sales, and customer success applications without requiring any custom scripting or computer coding.

About Census

Census is the leading operational analytics platform that securely syncs your data warehouse with business, marketing, and sales applications for better business intelligence. By securely connecting cloud data warehouses to business applications, Census uses reverse ETL (extract, transfer, and load) to validate and publish data to applications across the organization, providing a single source of truth without coding or scripting. Census is the missing link in the modern data stack, empowering everyone with secure, synchronized, and actionable data that integrates with the existing infrastructure.

For more information, visit www.getcensus.com .

SOURCE Census

Related Links

getcensus.com

