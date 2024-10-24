Censys Achieves Significant Growth in Federal Business, Supporting Agencies to Protect National Security

Company momentum fueled by annual recurring revenue (ARR) growth, expanded channel partner program and D.C. office expansion

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Censys , the global standard in Threat Hunting and Attack Surface Management (ASM), today announced that the company's work providing critical technology to national security agencies has fueled a 253.75% year-over-year growth in the company's federal-specific ARR. The company's success is driven by its work with federal agencies such as the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency, United States Cyber Command, the Department for Education and others.

"Our recent momentum in the federal space serves as a testament to Censys' ability to assist agencies and their partners in their mission to protect the nation's attack surface by providing them with unparalleled visibility into internet-facing assets," said Brad Brooks, CEO of Censys. "Often, government agencies are responsible for managing large, complex networks. Without full visibility into their digital footprints, they risk overlooking hidden threats which can pose tremendous risks to national security."

As a result of Censys' continued growth in the federal market, the company is expanding its footprint and opening a new office in the D.C. metro area on November 1, 2024. With the opening of this office, Censys will be better served to support agencies near the nation's capital.

Within the last 12 months, Censys also expanded its involvement with the U.S. government and military branches through:

Portfolio growth of agencies served - Since October 1, 2023 , Censys has increased the number of agencies served by approximately 43%.

Since , Censys has increased the number of agencies served by approximately 43%. Expanding channel partner program - Censys announced the growth of its channel partner program, including a strategic partnership with RavenTek, a top provider of leading-edge digital and cyber solutions to mission-critical organizations. Through the partnership, Censys and RavenTek closed significant business deals with several government agencies, including those with the Department of Defense, Department of Energy and several intelligence agencies.

Censys the growth of its channel partner program, including a strategic partnership with RavenTek, a top provider of leading-edge digital and cyber solutions to mission-critical organizations. Through the partnership, Censys and RavenTek closed significant business deals with several government agencies, including those with the Department of Defense, Department of Energy and several intelligence agencies. Participation in the U.S. Army's Cyber Quest '24 Exercise - During Cyber Quest '24 , an annual data-centric experiment hosted by the U.S. Army Cyber Center of Excellence and the Army Futures Command Cyber Battle Laboratory, to assess new technologies against documented Cyberspace, Electronic Warfare (EW), Information Advantage and Signal operational requirements. At Army Cyber Quest 2024, Censys provided the U.S. Army with its state-of-the-art ASM platform to enhance the capabilities of modern military operations.

About Censys

Censys, Inc.™ is the leading Internet Intelligence Platform for Threat Hunting and Attack Surface Management. Founded in 2017 in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Censys provides organizations with the most comprehensive real-time view of Internet infrastructure. Customers like Google, Cisco, Microsoft, Samsung, Swiss Armed Forces, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency, and over 50% of the Fortune 500 rely on Censys for a real-time, contextualized view into their internet and cloud assets. At Censys, you can be yourself. We like it that way. Diversity fuels our mission, and we are committed to inclusion across race, gender, age and identity. To learn more, visit censys.com and follow Censys on Twitter, Mastodon and LinkedIn.

