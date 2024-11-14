Censys Announces ServiceNow Integration to Continue Enhancing its Integrations Marketplace

New integration with ServiceNow's Configuration Management Database (CMDB) furthers Censys' comprehensive security ecosystem

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Censys , the leading Internet Intelligence Platform for Threat Hunting and Attack Surface Management, today announced its latest integration with ServiceNow , the AI platform for business transformation. ServiceNow Configuration Management Database (CMDB) is now part of Censys' Integrations Marketplace , where security teams can deploy any integration in less than 15 minutes.

Building on Censys' partnership with ServiceNow, customers can now integrate ServiceNow IT Service Management (ITSM), Vulnerability Response (VR) and CMDB solutions with Censys to streamline ticketing, vulnerability prioritization, and asset management workflows between the two platforms. The Censys Integrations Marketplace revolutionizes this entire process, delivering a streamlined and automated security ecosystem in one place.

When Censys integrates its leading internet intelligence data into CMDB, information technology and security teams can centralize their operations within the configuration management tool of their choice - streamlining their ability to identify and respond to threats. Customers have the flexibility to determine the timing and frequency of the integration, as well as data filtration options to focus on priority areas.

"ServiceNow CMDB is designed to provide organizations with comprehensive visibility, and through the latest integration with Censys' intelligence, we're helping solve some of the biggest challenges facing security teams today," said Brad Brooks, CEO at Censys. "Censys was built on providing the security community the tools and resources it needs to successfully identify and defend against even the most sophisticated threats. With powerful integrations within our Integrations Marketplace, like ServiceNow, we can further this support to ensure customers are protected and secure."

This extended partnership between Censys and ServiceNow highlights the importance of visibility from organizations' external attack surfaces into their security ecosystem. Security teams are resource constrained and become hindered by security tools operating in different environments, various data formats and integration requirements – leading to gaps, inefficiencies and vulnerabilities. According to IBM , delays in overall threat response are primarily caused by poor collaboration with external teams (outside of the SOC) and insufficient alignment of tool workflows. Censys' approach to integrations simplifies enterprises' security portfolios while enhancing the ability of security teams to quickly identify and respond to threats.

"Integrating Censys Attack Surface Management with ServiceNow ITSM, Vulnerability Response and CMDB empowers customers to achieve a unified view of their IT environment by bridging internal and external assets," said Pablo Stern, SVP & GM of Technology Workflow Products at ServiceNow. "This integration helps ensure that external assets discovered by Censys, including shadow IT, are automatically reflected in the CMDB and vulnerabilities associated with these assets are identified and managed in VR. This unified solution channels actionable insights to the proper teams, enabling them to efficiently manage and mitigate cyber risks."

About Censys

Censys, Inc.™ is the leading Internet Intelligence Platform for Threat Hunting and Attack Surface Management. Founded in 2017 in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Censys gives organizations the world's most comprehensive real-time view of global networks and devices. Customers like Google, Cisco, Microsoft, Samsung, Swiss Armed Forces, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency, and over 50% of the Fortune 500 rely on Censys for a real-time, contextualized view into their internet and cloud assets. At Censys, you can be yourself. We like it that way. Diversity fuels our mission, and we are committed to inclusion across race, gender, age and identity. To learn more, visit censys.io and follow Censys on Twitter, Mastodon and LinkedIn.

