Censys Expands Global Partner Network Over 200% in 2024

Attack surface management provider grows the partner program to deliver its innovative solutions worldwide

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Censys , the global standard in Threat Hunting and Attack Surface Management, announced the global expansion of its channel partner network. In 2024, Censys worked with over 50 partners from top regions, including North America, Asia-Pacific and Europe, resulting in 238% year-over-year growth of Censys' channel program and an overall increase of Censys' new business by 75%.

Due to today's evolving threat landscape, the attack surface management (ASM) market is expanding and is projected to grow 31.3% from 2024 to 2030. A comprehensive ASM platform is essential for an organization's success, which is why security leaders rely on Censys to address the internet data accuracy challenge, as it provides customers with accurate, in-depth and up-to-date internet data to protect their cybersecurity landscape.

"Censys continues to invest and foster strategic partnerships globally, spanning both commercial and government sectors, helping our customers protect their attack surfaces and critical infrastructure," said Sarah Ashburn, CRO of Censys. "At Censys, we pride ourselves on being a channel-first company and look forward to continuing to partner with companies who share our mission to reduce risk and forge a more secure internet for all."

Censys launched its channel partner program in 2022 and since secured several key partnerships, including:

RavenTek , a top provider of leading-edge digital and cyber solutions to mission-critical organizations. Together over the last year and a half, Censys and RavenTek closed significant business deals with several government agencies.



"Our partnership with Censys has brought us a new level of business opportunities and provided us with the tools we need to land some of the most significant deals in our company's history, including those with the Department of Defense, Department of Energy and several intelligence agencies," said Hollie Woodard , senior channel manager at RavenTek. "We have grown our revenue with Censys by 155%, and through this partnership, we are better able to enhance our community capabilities and focus on our joint mission of national security."





"Xpertex has a long-standing desire to take military-grade IT to the enterprise," says Marcus Trott , Director of Managed and Professional Services at Xpertex. "Censys Search and Attack Surface Management are definitely Military-Grade capabilities and we have been hugely impressed with the capabilities of the tools – and we know our customers will share this excitement."





"We are thrilled to have a partnership with Censys to serve the Asia Pacific and Japan regions. This collaboration marks a significant step in our commitment to offering top-tier attack surface management solutions," said Allan Watanabe , CEO of Pipeline Co. "Our customers benefit from Censys, widely known for its comprehensive internet-wide scanning and real-time threat intelligence, complementing our specialization in threat intelligence and incident response perfectly. This partnership is not only a union of two companies; it's a fusion of expertise and innovation aimed at bolstering cybersecurity defenses for businesses across Asia Pacific and Japan . We were able to showcase Censys capabilities at the recent CloudConference on September 10, 2024 ."

For more information on how to join Censys' global channel partner network, please visit: https://censys.com/partners/

About Censys

Censys, Inc.™ is the leading Internet Intelligence Platform for Threat Hunting and Attack Surface Management. Founded in 2017 in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Censys provides organizations with the most comprehensive real-time view of Internet infrastructure. Customers like Google, Cisco, Microsoft, Samsung, Swiss Armed Forces, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency, and over 50% of the Fortune 500 rely on Censys for a real-time, contextualized view into their internet and cloud assets. At Censys, you can be yourself. We like it that way. Diversity fuels our mission, and we are committed to inclusion across race, gender, age and identity. To learn more, visit censys.com and follow Censys on Twitter, Mastodon and LinkedIn.

