Censys Launches Community Forum to Empower Security Practitioners

The digital community fosters a collaborative environment for security teams to network, share industry knowledge and learn internet scanning best practices

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Censys , the leading Internet Intelligence Platform for Threat Hunting and Attack Surface Management, today announced the Censys Community Forum , a moderated, online platform for security professionals to discuss topics focused on threat hunting, attack surface management, general security expertise and more. Designed with security professionals in mind, the space provides over 70,000 members with free resources and data-driven security solutions through a centralized, accessible platform.

Security practitioners operate in an environment where threats evolve rapidly, and new vulnerabilities are constantly discovered. Censys' centralized repository of current and effective security measures ensures that practitioners can stay ahead of emerging threats and protect their organizations' assets effectively.

"The Censys differentiator has always been our data, derived from cutting-edge global internet scanning infrastructure," said Matt Korovesis, Technical Community and Education Manager at Censys. "Our mission is to serve the security community BEYOND just actionable intelligence. We are proud to offer an official, moderated community space for individuals to interact with each other, driving innovation and shared expertise."

This launch reinforces Censys' commitment to being the one place to understand everything on the internet, fostering a learning and development mindset across all levels. The platform provides the ability for the community to engage, share knowledge, learn, and get the most out of Censys' solution to enable them in their critical daily activities.

"At Censys, we believe in the power of community, and this forum is designed to bring us all closer together, fostering connections and innovation with like-minded individuals," said Sarah Ashburn, Chief Revenue Officer at Censys. "We are excited to launch another resource that makes security insights & actionable intelligence more accessible and relevant to users' needs - ultimately working together to strengthen skill sets and improve collaboration within the cybersecurity industry."

The launch builds upon the strong community momentum with the thousands of Censys users across its industry-leading search tool, .

For more information about Censys' resource repository, visit Censys at Black Hat at Booth #2800. The Censys team will also be previewing live demos of its beta version of Search 3.0, Censys' next generation search capability to continue powering threat hunting and research teams with unparalleled data and insights.

About Censys

Censys, Inc.™ is the leading Internet Intelligence Platform for Threat Hunting and Attack Surface Management. Founded in 2017 in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Censys gives organizations the world's most comprehensive real-time view of global networks and devices. Customers like Google, Cisco, Microsoft, Samsung, Swiss Armed Forces, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency, and over 50% of the Fortune 500 rely on Censys for a real-time, contextualized view into their internet and cloud assets. At Censys, you can be yourself. We like it that way. Diversity fuels our mission, and we are committed to inclusion across race, gender, age and identity. To learn more, visit censys.io and follow Censys on Twitter, Mastodon and LinkedIn.

