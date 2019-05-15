Centage Corporation Appoints Seasoned FP&A Leader Jason Lin to CFO

NATICK, Mass., May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Centage Corporation ( www.centage.com ), leading provider of cloud financial software that transforms how businesses budget, forecast, analyze and report, announced today that Jason Lin has joined the Centage executive team, serving as chief financial officer. Mr. Lin takes over from John Orlando, who recently announced his retirement from the company where he served over 15 years as CFO and executive vice president.

Mr. Lin brings to Centage nearly 20 years of experience in finance, accounting and administration, along with a strong FP&A background. Prior to joining Centage, he held financial leadership positions at Zoominfo, Monster Worldwide, IkaSystems and TripAdvisor. His appointment comes on the heels of an $8.5M funding round secured for Centage and the launch of Planning Maestro, an intelligent planning and analytics platform specifically designed for the small and medium-sized business.

"We are thrilled that Jason has joined Centage. His strong FP&A background will provide immense value as Centage continues its growth trajectory. Having held various executive finance roles puts him in a unique position to understand the pain points of SMB finance teams, and how to properly scale Planning Maestro while meeting those distinct needs," explained John Murdock, CEO of Centage. "He also has extensive experience in driving profitability, growth and operational efficiency at leading technology companies, which makes him uniquely suited to serve as our CFO."

"Centage has a truly pioneering approach to a fast-evolving market, as the recent release of Planning Maestro demonstrates. I know from personal experience that companies will not grow unless their management teams are in a position to make proactive and confident business decisions, and Centage products give our customers precisely the information they need to make those decisions. In modernizing the Office of Finance, it is no surprise that Centage has continued to grow and solidify its position as the top choice for small to medium-sized businesses," said Mr. Lin.

About Centage

Centage Corporation's Planning Maestro is a cloud-native platform for intelligent planning and analytics that transforms how companies' budget, forecast and report performance. Centage delivers sophisticated financial intelligence that can be implemented quickly and at an affordable price for small to medium-sized companies. With a direct line-of-sight into the organization's financial health, Centage clients can react quickly to market changes, take intelligent risks and capitalize on new opportunities. Centage serves over 10,000 users worldwide. Visit Centage.com , follow on Twitter , or visit the Centage Blog for the latest insights.

