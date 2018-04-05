Centage Corporation Named to Boston Business Journal's Fast 50 2018

"Centage is proud to be among the fastest growing companies in the Boston area," said Ken Marshall, chief executive officer of Centage. "We take pride in our community and our product. Our team has grown to almost 100 talented Massachusets-based employees, and together we've created the Maestro Suite that currently serves more than 10,000 users nationwide. The Maestro Suite is the business's alternative to time-consuming and error prone activities associated with using spreadsheets, offering a flexible, driver-based model, continuous forecasting, and robust, accurate analytics and reporting. All of which provide deeper insight into their business's financial operations and total confidence in the accuracy of the results."

"The BBJ's Fast 50 represent the power of the growing companies here in Boston. It is not easy to make the list and we congratulate Centage and all of the companies that make up the Fast 50. Boston's economy is strong in large part because of these outstanding organizations," said Carolyn M. Jones, market president and publisher of Boston Business Journal.

The Business Journal will reveal the rankings of Massachusetts' fastest-growing private companies at a special awards celebration held the evening of Thursday, May 17.

About Centage

Centage Corporation's Maestro Suite enables faster, more accurate budgeting, forecasting, analytics and reporting for businesses of all sizes. Cloud-based and collaborative, the Maestro Suite eliminates the time-consuming and error-prone activities associated with using spreadsheets. It shows you how well your business is performing and helps you accurately forecast and report on its future financial health. It is the only solution that offers synchronized P&L, balance sheet and automatically generated cash flow reporting, to speed up decision-making and deliver useful business information all year long. Centage serves more than 10,000 users worldwide. Visit us at Centage.com, follow us on Twitter, or visit the Centage Blog for the latest insights on budgeting and forecasting strategies.

