Centage Corporation Ranks 43 on Boston Business Journal's Fast 50 2018

Centage is thrilled to be named alongside these elite Boston-based businesses. The Fast 50 winners were selected and ranked based on a formula that includes different data points, such as revenue growth from 2014 to 2017. The numbers are crunched and analyzed by the Business Journal's research department and CPA firm Withum, a Fast 50 partner. Centage attributes much of its growth to the hard work and dedication of its team, who are passionate about providing the most innovative alternative to time-consuming and error prone activities associated with using spreadsheets. Centage's Maestro Suite offers a flexible, driver-based model, continuous forecasting and robust, accurate analytics and reporting which provide deeper insight into a business's financial operations and total confidence in the accuracy of the results.

"We are honored to be named among such an incredible group of businesses," said Ken Marshall, chief executive officer of Centage. "Being ranked 43rd is clear recognition of our operational efficiency as well as the success of our Maestro Suite, serving over 10,000 users worldwide. Our growth trajectory is just getting started, and we're looking forward to the future."

"The BBJ's Fast 50 represent the power of the growing companies here in Boston. It is not easy to make the list and we congratulate Centage and all of the companies that make up the Fast 50. Boston's economy is strong in large part because of these outstanding organizations," said Carolyn M. Jones, market president and publisher of Boston Business Journal.

About Centage

Centage Corporation's Maestro Suite enables faster, more accurate budgeting, forecasting, analytics and reporting for businesses of all sizes. Cloud-based and collaborative, the Maestro Suite eliminates the time-consuming and error-prone activities associated with using spreadsheets. It shows you how well your business is performing and helps you accurately forecast and report on its future financial health. It is the only solution that offers synchronized P&L, balance sheet and automatically generated cash flow reporting, to speed up decision-making and deliver useful business information all year long. Centage serves more than 10,000 users worldwide. Visit us at Centage.com, follow us on Twitter, or visit the Centage Blog for the latest insights on budgeting and forecasting strategies.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/centage-corporation-ranks-43-on-boston-business-journals-fast-50-2018-300653344.html

SOURCE Centage Corporation

Related Links

http://www.centage.com

