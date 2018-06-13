Centage Corporation Receives Industry Recognition as Highly-Rated Core Performance Management Vendor by BPM Partners

Centage was awarded the second highest "Overall Satisfaction" rating, along with an impressive ease-of-use rating and financial self-sufficiency rank. Centage also received the Next Generation Ready Certification. This certification indicates that Centage solutions are ready to go "Beyond Finance" and are inclusive of everyone who can contribute or benefit from performance data that enables successful execution of strategic, financial, and operational plans. All Next Generation vendors must be cloud-based for ease of access and a lower cost of entry, comprehensive beyond the finance team, connected to source systems and MS Office, and collaborative, which requires that the system be easy to use. Centage's Maestro Suite embodies all these characteristics and more, with the Suite being recognized for its re-architecting into a multi-tenant AWS cloud solution that features a new and easy to navigate UI.

"We are thrilled to once again receive this recognition by the industry for the features and capabilities we have worked hard to build in our Maestro Suite," said Ed Gromann, chief product officer for Centage. "At Centage, we are committed to the ever-evolving needs of our users, and focused on ensuring that our product continually helps them overcome challenges and meet or exceed their financial goals."

"Centage is a very competent solution with a wide range of capabilities," said Craig Schiff, president and chief executive officer of BPM Partners. "Its Maestro Suite, which features robust modeling, what-if, and scenario planning tools, is definitely a user favorite as evidenced by its excellent overall ranking this year."

For 2018, BPM Partners' BPM Pulse Survey was expanded to reflect the growth of performance management beyond Finance and the application of advanced technologies for greater insights. This is where Centage shines, as its Maestro Suite offers the most innovative, flexible solutions for deeper understanding of the health and stability of a business. The Maestro Suite offers a flexible, driver-based model, continuous forecasting and robust, accurate analytics and reporting.

Click here to see the BPM Pulse Survey results webinar recording.

Centage Corporation's Maestro Suite enables faster, more accurate budgeting, forecasting, analytics and reporting for businesses of all sizes. Cloud-based and collaborative, the Maestro Suite eliminates the time-consuming and error-prone activities associated with using spreadsheets. It shows you how well your business is performing and helps you accurately forecast and report on its future financial health. It is the only solution that offers synchronized P&L, balance sheet and automatically generated cash flow reporting, to speed up decision-making and deliver useful business information all year long. Centage serves more than 10,000 users worldwide.

