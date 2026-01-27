Centage Launches Industry-First AI-Powered Integration Framework, Reducing FP&A Implementation From Weeks to Days

San Antonio-based FP&A innovator deploys artificial intelligence to eliminate enterprise software integration bottleneck, connecting ERP systems in 48-72 hours instead of 8-12 weeks

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Centage, a leader in modern financial planning and analysis (FP&A) software, today announced the launch of its AI-driven Integration Framework—the first FP&A platform to use artificial intelligence to automatically write custom integration code at scale. This breakthrough eliminates the traditional implementation bottleneck, reducing ERP connectivity from 8-12 weeks to 48-72 hours.

View of ERP data flowing into Centage Dashboards via AI-driven integration framework. Paul Lynch, CEO of Centage

The technology leverages generative AI to analyze each customer's unique general ledger structure, automatically generate custom transformation code, and seamlessly connect systems including NetSuite, Sage Intacct, QuickBooks Enterprise, Microsoft Dynamics, and other leading ERP platforms to Centage's planning environment. The result: finance teams can begin building forecasts and strategic models within days of contract signature instead of waiting months for technical implementation.

"Integration delays have been the silent killer of FP&A transformation projects for decades," said Paul Lynch, CEO of Centage. "By the time finance teams finally get access to their new planning system, the strategic urgency that drove the investment has evaporated. We've used AI to collapse that timeline from months to days—fundamentally changing the economics and success rate of FP&A modernization."

Intelligent Automation Meets Enterprise-Grade Security

Unlike template-based integration approaches, Centage's AI system generates unique code for each customer's data model, automatically documenting every transformation in a full ETL (Extract, Transform, Load) registry. This creates unprecedented transparency for compliance, troubleshooting, and scalability while maintaining enterprise-grade security standards.

"Our AI integration framework doesn't just make onboarding faster—it makes it more reliable and traceable," said Artur Kremens, VP of Engineering at Centage. "The system captures every transformation step, creating a complete audit trail that supports SOC 2 compliance and dramatically reduces support resolution time."

All code generation and data processing occurs within Centage's secure infrastructure, with no customer data leaving the protected environment. The platform maintains full compliance with SOC 2 Type II and GDPR standards, with end-to-end encryption and comprehensive activity logging.

Immediate Value for New and Existing Customers

The AI Integration Framework is available immediately for all new Centage customers. Additionally, all existing customers will be migrated to the new infrastructure over the next 3-6 months at no additional cost, ensuring the entire customer base benefits from accelerated onboarding and enhanced reliability.

This launch reinforces Centage's position as an innovation leader in the FP&A market, enabling CFOs and finance teams to shift focus from data wrangling to strategic decision-making and business partnership.

About Centage

Centage provides intelligent FP&A software that empowers mid-market finance teams to plan smarter, forecast faster, and deliver strategic insights that drive business growth. The company's cloud-based platform automates budgeting, forecasting, and reporting while eliminating the spreadsheet complexity that prevents finance leaders from becoming true strategic partners to the CEO. For more information, visit www.centage.com .

Media Contact:

Andrew Fear

VP of Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Centage Corporation