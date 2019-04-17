Centage Launches Planning Maestro® to Provide SMBs the Power of Enterprise Planning

NATICK, Mass., April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Centage Corporation ( www.centage.com ), a leading provider of cloud financial software that transforms how businesses budget, forecast, analyze and report, announced today the availability of Planning Maestro, an intelligent planning and analytics platform specifically designed for the small and mid-sized business (SMB).

Responding to the SMB's need for robust planning and analytics that are easy to use and implement, Planning Maestro delivers sophisticated financial intelligence without the heavy investment and technical skill necessary to implement traditional software. Affordable and intuitive, the cloud-native platform equips businesses with a competitive advantage, enabling them to easily budget, forecast financial performance, analyze results and share critical information across the organization. As a result, business leaders are empowered to make faster, more informed decisions, so they can react quickly to market changes, take intelligent risks, and capitalize on new opportunities.

With its driver-based budgets and plans and unlimited scenario testing, users can easily adapt Planning Maestro to their business needs and goals. Its intuitive user experience, pre-loaded intelligent models, fast database queries and seamless ERP & GL integrations streamline routine tasks which provides teams with the time they need to think and act strategically. Its advanced reporting offers accurate forecasts, analysis and visualization of large data sets, and multi-dimensional pivotal reports.

"Centage has delivered cutting-edge financial planning solutions for nearly two decades, and we're proud of the breadth of companies that have placed their trust in us. Planning Maestro is the next generation of our efforts, and it is significant because for the first time SMBs – the backbone of the American economy – have access to an affordable, enterprise-grade platform to aide in business planning and decision-making," explained John Murdock, CEO of Centage. "But we're not stopping there. The platform was built for the future, allowing Centage to take advantage of new technologies as they evolve and ensuring our clients will always have access to best-in-class functionality."

Existing Centage clients can quickly and easily upgrade to Planning Maestro at any time. Learn more about Planning Maestro here.

About Centage

Centage Corporation's Planning Maestro is a cloud-native platform for intelligent planning and analytics that transforms how companies' budget, forecast and report performance. Centage delivers sophisticated financial intelligence that can be implemented quickly and at an affordable price to small and mid-sized companies. With a direct line-of-sight into the organization's financial health, Centage clients can react quickly to market changes, take intelligent risks, and capitalize on new opportunities. Centage serves over 10,000 users worldwide. Visit Centage.com , follow on Twitter , or visit the Centage Blog for the latest insights.

