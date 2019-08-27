Centage Receives 2019 Overall Industry Excellence Award from Dresner Advisory Services

NATICK, Mass., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Centage Corporation ( www.centage.com ), leading provider of cloud financial software for transforming how businesses budget, forecast, analyze and report, announced that it has received an Industry Excellence Award from Dresner Advisory Services. Recognized as an Overall Leader in Enterprise Performance Management for 2019, the award comes as the result of being ranked as a leader in two market models within the flagship 2019 EPM Wisdom of Crowds Market Study.

The Industry Excellence Award follows on the heels of Centage's placement as a Leading Vendor in the categories of Customer Experience and Credibility in the 2019 Dresner EPM study. Centage was also recognized as "best in class" in key areas of sales professionalism, understanding business needs, sales responsiveness, flexibility and accommodation, support professionalism and responsiveness, time to resolve problems and overall integrity. The Overall Leader award recognizes vendors who demonstrate excellence across all areas of measurement.

"It was exciting to see the hard work of the team acknowledged in the EPM Wisdom of Crowds report across so many categories," said Centage CEO, John Murdock, "but to be further recognized with an award as an Overall Leader in Enterprise Performance Management speaks to the commitment of everyone at Centage. Our team is focused on creating best-in-breed planning tools coupled with top-notch customer experiences, from sales to support, and this award is proof we continue to deliver for our customers."

Centage leverages years of experience in budgeting and planning with the power of cutting-edge cloud-based technology. The result is performance, planning and budgeting tools for the modern enterprise, with the ease of use and accessibility of a SaaS application.

"Dresner Advisory Services Industry Excellence Awards recognize organizations who excel in their space," said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory Services. "Centage was ranked by end users as a leader in two key areas - as an Experience Leader in the Customer Experience model and as a Credibility Leader in the Vendor Credibility model, and we congratulate them on being an Overall Leader in Enterprise Performance Management for 2019."

About Centage

Centage Corporation's Planning Maestro is a cloud-native platform for intelligent planning and analytics that transforms how companies budget, forecast and report performance. Centage delivers sophisticated financial intelligence that can be implemented quickly and at an affordable price for small to medium-sized companies. With a direct line-of-sight into the organization's financial health, Centage clients can react quickly to market changes, take intelligent risks and capitalize on new opportunities. Centage serves over 10,000 users worldwide. Visit Centage.com, follow on Twitter, or visit the Centage Blog for the latest insights.

