Centage Showcases the Latest in Budgeting and Forecasting at SuiteWorld18

For finance leaders, better financial insight and increased internal collaboration have never been more imperative. Understanding the financial health of the organization in real time—including potential risks and opportunities for actionable change—can make all the difference when it comes to a company's success. The Maestro Suite offers direct integration with NetSuite, automating the secure exchange of financial information. Users can perform ongoing actuals vs. budget comparisons as often as they like, while eliminating the potential for data entry errors and duplicated information. Intuitive 'self-serve' reports and dashboards show how well the business is performing today, while automated forecasts help accurately predict future financial health.

"As a NetSuite partner, we are thrilled to have the opportunity to demonstrate the Maestro Suite at SuiteWorld," said Kory Wagner, Senior Director of Sales at Centage. "We know that NetSuite customers place a high value on efficiency and precision to drive growth, so we're looking forward to showing attendees how we can empower them with the financial insight they need to fuel strategic business decisions across their organizations."

About Centage

Centage Corporation's Maestro Suite enables faster, more accurate budgeting, forecasting, analytics and reporting for businesses of all sizes. Cloud-based and collaborative, the Maestro Suite eliminates the time-consuming and error-prone activities associated with using spreadsheets. It shows how a business is performing and helps accurately forecast and report on its future financial health. It is the only solution that offers synchronized P&L, balance sheet and automatically generated cash flow reporting, to speed up decision-making and deliver useful business information year round. Centage serves over 10,000 users worldwide. Visit Centage.com, follow on Twitter, or visit the Centage Blog for the latest insights on budgeting and forecasting strategies.

