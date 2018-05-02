Centage to Drive Growth for Associations and Nonprofits at Xperience 2018

Xperience is the only conference where association and nonprofit leaders meet to reimagine the digital experience. The conference will feature digital innovators, like Centage, that are changing the game when it comes to driving an organization's efficiency and success. Centage's Maestro Suite is relied on by thousands of associations and nonprofits as a strategic FP&A asset that redefines how they budget, forecast, analyze and report.

"Centage is excited to be a part of Xperience 2018 this year," said Kory Wagner, Senior Director of Sales at Centage. "Both nonprofits and associations need ways to collaborate and forecast for the health of their organizations. Our Maestro Suite is designed to provide companies with data-driven insights and easy-to-use dashboards that all teams can access, fostering growth and increased revenue through better business decisions."

Maestro Suite users can perform ongoing actuals vs. budget comparisons as often as they like, while eliminating the potential for data entry errors and duplicated information. Intuitive 'self-serve' reports and dashboards show how well the business is performing today, while automated forecasts help accurately predict future financial health.

The Centage team will be in booth #52 during Xperience 2018, stop by to learn more or email dcastro@centage.com to make an appointment.

About Centage

Centage Corporation's Maestro Suite enables faster, more accurate budgeting, forecasting, analytics and reporting for businesses of all sizes. Cloud-based and collaborative, the Maestro Suite eliminates the time-consuming and error-prone activities associated with using spreadsheets. It shows how a business is performing and helps accurately forecast and report on its future financial health. It is the only solution that offers synchronized P&L, balance sheet and automatically generated cash flow reporting, to speed up decision-making and deliver useful business information year round. Centage serves over 10,000 users worldwide. Visit Centage.com, follow on Twitter, or visit the Centage Blog for the latest insights on budgeting and forecasting strategies.

