Centage to Exhibit its Powerful Planning Maestro Solution as Sponsor of SWK Empower Northeast User Conference

NATICK, Mass., July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Centage Corporation ( www.centage.com ), leading provider of cloud financial software that transforms how businesses budget, forecast, analyze and report, will be exhibiting its comprehensive business planning and analytics platform, Planning Maestro, at the upcoming Empower Northeast User Conference, taking place July 17 in Morristown, NJ. Centage will also host a cocktail and hors d'oeuvres hour at the end of the day for all attendees.

Created and hosted by SWK Technologies, Empower Northeast User Conference provides a unique opportunity to network with industry experts and peers to discuss topics designed to help maximize efficiency and increase ROI for Sage software and 3rd party solutions. Industry leaders will also share the latest in process automation and transformational technologies for businesses, such as Planning Maestro from Centage. Released earlier this year, Planning Maestro is designed with the most modern Cloud technologies and optimized for ease of use and rapid implementation times. As a result, it eliminates the high costs of implementation, complexity of integration and limitations in functionality that have long plagued most FP&A solutions.

"We are excited to show the SWK conference attendees the true power that Planning Maestro contains – on top of our easy integration with every major ERP, our technology is inherently collaborative, flexible and cutting-edge to meet the needs of the modern finance team," said Kory Wagner, Vice President of Marketing and Demand Generation at Centage. "SWK's Empower Conference gives us the opportunity to highlight the many features that our solution provides."

To meet with a member of the Centage team while at the conference, stop by our booth or email info@centage.com to speak with a specialist today.

About Centage

Centage Corporation's Planning Maestro is a cloud-native platform for intelligent planning and analytics that transforms how companies' budget, forecast and report performance. Centage delivers sophisticated financial intelligence that can be implemented quickly and at an affordable price for small to medium-sized companies. With a direct line-of-sight into the organization's financial health, Centage clients can react quickly to market changes, take intelligent risks and capitalize on new opportunities. Centage serves over 10,000 users worldwide. Visit Centage.com , follow on Twitter , or visit the Centage Blog for the latest insights.

