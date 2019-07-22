Centage Unveils New Maestro Partner Program

NATICK, Mass., July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Centage Corporation (www.centage.com), leading provider of cloud financial software that transforms how businesses budget, forecast, analyze and report unveiled a new partner program today. The new Maestro Partner Program supports Centage's commitment to helping partners design, develop, and deliver Planning Maestro to their customers.

The program is designed around three key principles: a commitment to customer success, a focus on growth, and encouragement of strong connections between Centage, our partners and customers. Through these program pillars, partners receive tools and support to help them understand the value of Planning Maestro, deliver those advantages to their customers, and differentiate their business by offering sophisticated planning and analytic solutions to finance teams and business leaders.

The Maestro Partner Program is a simple, easy, and profitable way to for partners to offer their customers high-value, cost-effective solutions. Plus, access to tools that help partners uncover and educate potential customers, and a team at Centage aligned to support the entire buying journey.

"Centage is a leader in supporting small and mid-market sized customers. Our partnerships are integral to supporting our customers and ensuring their success," said John Murdock, CEO of Centage. "With the Maestro Partner Program, we are investing in the resources our partners need to expand their businesses with a modern, best-in-breed planning and analytic solution to offer their customers." Mr. Murdock also points out, "What I'm most excited about is the collaborative nature of the program. We've set it up to include a framework for input so that we can continually improve the program through feedback from our partners."

About Centage

Centage Corporation's Planning Maestro is a cloud-native platform for intelligent planning and analytics that transforms how companies' budget, forecast and report performance. Centage delivers sophisticated financial intelligence that can be implemented quickly and at an affordable price for small to medium-sized companies. With a direct line-of-sight into the organization's financial health, Centage clients can react quickly to market changes, take intelligent risks and capitalize on new opportunities. Centage serves over 10,000 users worldwide. Visit Centage.com , follow on Twitter , or visit the Centage Blog for the latest insights.

