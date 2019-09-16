Centage's Ed Gromann to Present The Future of Finance at AFP SoCal Expo

NATICK, Mass., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Centage Corporation ( www.centage.com ), leading provider of cloud financial software that transforms how businesses budget, forecast, analyze and report is excited to announce that its Chief of Staff and Strategic Initiatives, Ed Gromann, will be presenting "The Future of Finance: Where the Role of the CFO is Headed" at the Association of Financial Professionals' (AFP) SoCal Expo, taking place September 18th in Los Angeles, CA.

The speed of change in the business world is at a breakneck pace, and the role of the CFO is evolving right along with it. To stay relevant, CFOs must embrace the concept of disruption within their own responsibilities. In his session, Ed will describe the number of new skills that the CFO of the future will need, such as being technologically adept, incorporating digitization into data-driven decisions and execution, managing more extensive regulatory demands, and grasping the global picture when it comes to risks and opportunities.

Hosted by SoCal AFP, an association serving financial professionals in Southern California, the SoCal Expo promotes the exchange of ideas among finance professionals through educational sessions and networking. Taking place at the Sheraton Universal Hotel, attendees will meet service and technology providers that cover all facets of business management operations, like Planning Maestro from Centage. Released earlier this year, Planning Maestro combines Centage's years of experience in budgeting and planning with the power of cutting-edge cloud-based technology. The result is performance, planning, and budgeting tools for the modern enterprise, with the ease of use and accessibility of a SaaS application.

"I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to discuss the role of the CFO and its future with the attendees of AFP SoCal Expo," said Ed Gromann. "Long gone are the days of CFOs being back-office number crunchers. We see them as strategic advisors, front office executives that empower business leaders and drive growth in their organizations. This is a great opportunity to educate finance professionals on how they can exploit technological advancements to step into this vital role."

Ed's session takes place from 3:30 – 4:30 pm. To set up an appointment to meet with Ed while at the show, please email info@centage.com.

About Centage

Centage Corporation's Planning Maestro is a cloud-native platform for intelligent planning and analytics that transforms how companies' budget, forecast and report performance. Centage delivers sophisticated financial intelligence that can be implemented quickly and at an affordable price for small to medium-sized companies. With a direct line-of-sight into the organization's financial health, Centage clients can react quickly to market changes, take intelligent risks and capitalize on new opportunities. Centage serves over 10,000 users worldwide. Visit Centage.com , follow on Twitter , or visit the Centage Blog for the latest insights.

